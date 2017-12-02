5th annual food drive underway

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

This is Live Thankfully’s fifth year of providing food to families in need during the holidays, and local schools and businesses are accepting donations through Saturday, Dec. 9.

Live Thankfully, run by Dr. Dan Mallory of Mallory Orthodontics in Decatur, partners with schools across the county to find families who need groceries. The community shops for non-perishable food, donates it and will help bag the food at the Party with a Purpose 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building.

Food will be distributed to the partnering school campuses Dec. 11, and they will distribute the food at their discretion the week before Christmas break.

Monetary donations are tax free and can be mailed to Mallory Orthodontics, 2250 South FM 51 #800, Decatur, TX 76234 or made online at livethankfully.org. Food can also be dropped off at Mallory’s office.

Requested food items include: