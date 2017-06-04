5 hurt in crash

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 4, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on a rain-slicked road in Rhome Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. during a downpour on U.S. 81/287 near County Road 4838 in the south part of town.

Rhome Police Officer Brody Brown said a pickup was southbound on U.S. 81/287 when it hydroplaned into the northbound lanes where it struck a northbound van.

The occupants of the vehicles were briefly trapped until first responders could free them from the wreckage.

The driver of the pickup was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The driver of the van was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth while three children in the van were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

No names were available at the scene.

Brown said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Rhome Volunteer Fire Department and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.

Northbound traffic was shut down or slowed for more than an hour while the wreck was cleared.

The accident was one of several reported on U.S. 81/287 during a period of heavy rain Friday afternoon, including one fatality accident in Alvord.