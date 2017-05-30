4 killed in fire

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Four members of a Bridgeport family were killed in an early-morning house fire Saturday in Garland.

Lorenzo Castillo, 41, his wife Ana Castillo, 29, along with Ana’s 5-year-old daughter Alia and the couple’s 2-year-old son Alan, died in the fire that was reported just after 1 a.m.

Ana’s oldest child, Abel, 8, and four other people escaped the home. The family was visiting Lorenzo’s brother.

According to a report by NBC Channel 5, authorities traced the fire to an enclosed back patio and don’t believe the blaze was intentional. The fire marshal said there was a space heater, refrigerator and other electronics in the room and a fire pit outside.

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Castillos moved from Garland to Bridgeport in October of 2016 to help care for Ana’s stepfather, who has cancer. Ana’s sister, Brenda Mireles of Bridgeport, said the family was always happy and enjoyed doing things together.

She noted that Alia loved to play with her Barbie dolls and Alan, who had just turned 2, toddled around the house calling out “Papa” to get his grandfather’s attention.

Dayana Northrip of Weatherford met Ana while both attended Weatherford College in 2005, and she described the young mother as “super sweet.”

“She was one of my best friends in college,” Northrip said. “We were roommates at Weatherford College, were pregnant together and she was a bridesmaid in my wedding.

“She’s been to all my kids’ birthday parties,” Northrip said. “We’ve been through a lot of stuff together. She was always happy and a really good friend.”

Mireles will remember her sister as “lovable.”

“She always had a smile on her face, and she always tried to help everyone out,” she said. “She had a big heart.”

An account benefiting Abel Castillo and family has been set up at Wells Fargo bank. To make a donation, reference the account “Castillo Family.”

Stagecoach Rehabilitation, 2108 15th St., in Bridgeport planned a Drive Through Hot Cocoa Happy Hour 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to raise money for the family. Donations were to be accepted for hot cocoa and donuts in a drive through at the center’s portico. For information, call Sarah at 940-683-8500.

Funeral arrangements for the family were pending at press time Tuesday.