4-H youth win big at District 3 horse show

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Fifteen Wise County 4-Hers participated in the 2017 Rolling Plains District 3 4-H Horse Show in Vernon June 21-23, earning all-around awards in three divisions.

In the cattle and roping events, the team of Katie Daniells and Cassidy Wilson placed 10th in ranch sorting. Emily Stephens took first in cow boxing, third in cutting, fourth in working cow horse and fifth in reining.

Kelly Quintana placed third in cow boxing and fourth in reining, and Kreece Dearing placed first in calf roping, third in breakaway roping and won Best All-Around Junior Roper.

In the senior stock horse division, Stephens placed second in trail, fifth in pleasure, and fourth in horsemanship. Kinley Allen placed second in trail and fourth in pleasure.

Daniells won first in trail, third in pleasure, and first in horsemanship in the junior division. She also won the Best Junior All-Around Stock Horse buckle.

In the speed events, Ellie Hunter took second in barrels, and fifth in the stakes race. Andi Wilson was the reserve grand champion with her halter mare.

In the gelding halter class, Stephens won reserve grand champion with her halter gelding, Brodie Childs placed third with his halter gelding, and Allen took fourth.

In junior showmanship, Hailey Roberson won second place, Abigail Newbold fourth, and Ashley Polson took fifth. Stephens placed third in senior showmanship.

Wise County swept the junior English classes this year.

Placings in hunter showmanship were as follows:

1. Cassidy Wilson

2. Hunter Lawson

3. Abigail Newbold

4. Katie Daniells

5. Angelina Newbold

In hunter under saddle:

1. Abigail Newbold

2. Katie Daniells

3. Ava Schuh

4. Ellie Hunter

5. Cassidy Wilson

Hunt seat equitation:

1. Angelina Newbold

2. Katie Daniells

3. Cassidy Wilson

4. Abigail Newbold

5. Ellie Hunter

Katie Daniells, Cassidy Wilson and Abigail Newbold all tied for the English All-Around buckle.

In the Western division, Andi Wilson placed first in trail and fifth in western pleasure.

Cassidy Wilson placed fourth in western pleasure.