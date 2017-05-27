3 candidates remain in running for Decatur superintendent

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

The field of candidates for the next superintendent at Decatur ISD has been narrowed to three.

Six candidates were interviewed this week in closed session meetings over the span of three nights, Monday through Wednesday. On Wednesday, the board voted to bring three candidates back for a second interview.

That second round of interviews will take place June 5, 6 and 7. Decatur School Board President Wade Watson said spouses are invited to join the candidate for those meetings.

While he said he couldn’t comment on the individual candidates, Watson said the board is excited about all of them.

“All of the candidates are highly qualified, all hold doctoral degrees and all have many years in public education,” Watson said.

Following the second round of interviews, the board is expected to name a lone finalist June 9.

Because state law requires that a school district announce any finalists for a superintendent position at least 21 days before a board can take final action, the school board is expected to vote to hire the new superintendent the first week of July.

Current Superintendent Rod Townsend announced in February he will retire in August. He has been superintendent at Decatur since 2010.

In other business from Wednesday’s meeting, the board awarded a bid to FX5 for repairs to a parking lot at the DISD Administration Building. FX5 provided the low bid of $202,460 out of three bids the school received.

Part of the parking lot had to be torn up to make plumbing repairs. The parking lot repairs will be paid for out of the local construction fund.