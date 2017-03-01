3 arrested following theft

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Chico, Crime, Decatur

A report of a shoplifter at the Decatur Wal-Mart Monday ended in three arrests.

Decatur Police Lt. Gerald Wright said a “theft in progress” at Wal-Mart was reported around 7:15 p.m. Monday. Wal-Mart representatives were able to give a description of the suspect as well as the car he was seen in when leaving the parking lot.

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle on U.S. 81/287 southbound leaving Decatur and stopped the vehicle near NRS.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, Jerry Don Moon, 38, of Chico admitted to stealing audio equipment and 12- and 18-packs of beer, according to Wright. He was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Another passenger in the car, Henry Campos, 39, of Fort Worth was arrested on four drug-related warrants from Tarrant County including manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in amounts of 1-4 grams, 4-200 grams and more than 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

The driver of the vehicle, Michelle Alina Guzman, 26, of Arlington was arrested for no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Moon and Campos remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday afternoon.