2 men shot

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Alvord

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two people in Alvord early Monday morning.

Sheriff Lane Akin said deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight and found two men with gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Akin said one of the men had one gunshot wound while the other had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims – identified as Rhett Barclay, 17, and Brent Dixon, 41 – were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital.

Akin said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff said Tuesday investigators were still collecting evidence and developing leads in the case to try to find out why the shooting took place and who is responsible.

“At the outset, it looks like a nighttime burglary, but we’ll keep all options on the table,” Akin said.

Officers did arrest one person who was at the house – Jessica Greer, 18 – for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as warrants out of Denton County for failure to yield, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $10,500.