2 injured in rollover

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: Decatur, wreck

A man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Farm Road 51 north of Decatur Monday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said Jason Pruess, 41, and Cathleen Schultz, 49, both of Brownwood, were northbound near Eagles Canyon Raceway in a Ford F-250 pickup around 11 a.m. when they veered off the road for an unknown reason. Garcia said Pruess couldn’t recall the wreck.

The pickup collided with a tree before entering a side roll. It came to rest upside down in a creek bottom. Both occupants were extricated by emergency crews and taken via ambulance to Medical City Denton with non life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene but was canceled before arrival.

Greenwood-Slidell and Decatur Fire Departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.