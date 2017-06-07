2 hurt in Friday wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Two Rhome residents were seriously injured in a Friday night wreck on Texas 114 near the Wise/Denton county line.

The wreck happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the traffic light at the entrance to the Shale Creek neighborhood.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said an SUV driven by Laqueta Stone, 59, of Rhome was turning left from Texas 114 onto Shale Creek Boulevard when the vehicle was struck by a westbound 18-wheeler driven by Amandeep Mangat, 26, of Bakersfield, Calif.

Haschel said Stone had a protected green arrow, and Mangat ran a red light, causing the collision.

The impact pinned the SUV against the traffic light.

Fire departments from Rhome and Justin responded and worked for about 45 minutes before Stone and a passenger, Kenneth Stone, 51, of Rhome could be freed from the wreckage.

Both were flown from the scene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Mangat was not injured.

Wise County EMS, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Rhome Police Department all responded, along with helicopters from CareFlite and Air Evac Lifeteam 68.

Westbound traffic on Texas 114 was shut down for several hours while the wreck scene was cleared.

Haschel said the wreck is still under investigation.