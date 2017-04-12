2 arrested following chase

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Two people were arrested after a short vehicle pursuit through a residential Decatur neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Decatur Police Lt. Gerald Wright said officer Victor Monjaraz noticed a red SUV leaving a house that the officer knew had past drug activity around 2:15 p.m. As the officer turned a corner at Vernon and Cates streets, he noticed the driver of the SUV had thrown a rifle out the window onto the road.

When Monjaraz attempted to stop the vehicle, the SUV driver tried to flee.

The SUV made a three- to four-block circle, and the driver jumped out near Ash and North Cates streets.

“The driver bailed out, and officer Monjaraz chased the suspect on Cates to North Sewell where the suspect ran into the house where the officer had originally seen the vehicle,” Wright said.

Monjaraz and another officer went to the house in the 500 block of North Sewell and noticed the smell of marijuana.

The officers were able to locate the SUV driver inside the home. Carlos Alberto Flores, 23, of Chico was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, running a stop sign and no driver’s license. He remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with total bond set at $19,000.

Police also arrested a resident of the house, Gumaro Degraf, 22, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug free zone. The home is within 1,000 feet of Harmon Park.

Degraf also remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with total bond set at $1,500.

Wright said no one was injured during the pursuit.