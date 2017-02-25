2 arrested after drugs, weapons found in home

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: Crime, Newark

A Newark man and woman were arrested late Tuesday night on multiple felony warrants.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said his office had obtained a search warrant for a home at 200 Killough Street in Newark and served the warrant around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Akin said the warrant was issued for suspected methamphetamine at the home.

Officers did find methamphetamine as well as other illegal items.

“They seized a little over 7 grams of methamphetamine, two illegal sawed-off shotguns, marijuana and other types of contraband,” Akin said.

Joshua Kane Ellis, 31, and Jacqueline Lois Stephens, 33, were both arrested. According to jail records, both listed that address as their home.

Investigators also found evidence that Ellis was manufacturing vehicle registration stickers.

Ellis was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 in the amount of 4-200 grams, prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture/sell deceptively similar registration insignia, all felony charges.

He was also charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with identification numbers on personal property. Akin explained the tampering charge was due to the serial number being filed off one of the illegal guns.

Stephens was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.

Akin said Stephens’ 2-year-old child was also located at the home, so both Ellis and Stephens were charged with abandon endanger child criminal negligence.

The child was released to CPS, Akin said.

Ellis was previously arrested following a traffic stop on Aug. 20 of last year, Akin said, when he was found to be in possession of 22 grams of methamphetamine. That case is still pending.

Both remained in the Wise County jail Friday. Ellis’ bond was set at a total of $91,000, and Stephens’ bond was set at $10,250.