19th Grasslands Trail Run returns Saturday

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tags: LBJ Grasslands

This Saturday, trail runners from around the state will converge on the Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands for the 19th edition of the Grasslands Trail Run.

Distances offered include a 13.1-mile half-marathon, a 26.2-mile marathon and a 50-mile endurance race. All routes utilize the grasslands’ 75 miles of multi-use trails, which are mainly used by equestrians and are based near the TADRA point trailhead.

So far, around 250 of the 400 runners registered for the half-marathon distance, which event organizer Ann Barnwell said is the consistently the most popular. Last year’s results indicate 187 started and finished the 13.1-mile event.

“We’re expecting really good conditions this year,” Barnwell said. “It may be a little warm in the afternoons for those running the 50.”

Thirteen aid stations equipped with drinks and snacks are spread throughout the course, which Barnwell said should help provide needed nutrition for the endurance athletes. Those competing in the 50-mile race will start the run with headlamps at 5:30 a.m. and need to pass mile 41 by 4:30 p.m. make the cutoff.

Barnwell said this year’s course will differ slightly from previous events to avoid a scheduled dog training event. She’s added a 0.3-mile loop near the finish to make up for the lost distance.

For information and registration, visit grasslandstrailrun.com.