198-acre development proposed

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport City Council

Bridgeport City Council Monday heard a presentation about a proposed 198-acre, mixed-use development on the east side of town.

Developer Philip Puccio has owned the land off U.S. 380, near the new Love’s Travel Stop, since 2005 and feels the time is right to develop it. Puccio’s plan for the development, called Carillon Park, includes space designated for retail, offices, multi-family and single family lots.

Puccio outlined Phase 1 of the project for council members Monday. Phase 1 would see 100 multi-family units in six apartment buildings, 17,000 square foot of office space, 28,000 square foot of retail and 27 single family homes built on .25 to 1.5-acre lots. The total projected cost of Phase 1 is $15.5 million, and Puccio told the council financing is already secured.

Puccio said he expected the development to add $130 million to the local economy.

The agenda for the council’s closed session including discussion of financial incentives for the project, but no action was taken.

The council has called two special meetings, July 17 and July 27, for budget workshops, and the next regular meeting is July 24.