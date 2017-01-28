18-wheeler runs off road, strikes pole

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

One man was injured when his 18-wheeler ran off U.S. 380 and struck an electrical pole just before noon Thursday.

Jeffrey Griffith, 61, of Fort Worth ran off 380 just west of Farm Road 1655 for unknown reasons, according to Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia. After leaving the roadway, Griffith drove into the ditch on the north side of the road and hit a culvert before striking and severing an electrical pole.

Garcia said a charged line fell on the cab’s roof and burned a light, which alerted crews the truck wasn’t safe to approach.

“Paramedics were alerted to a live wire because it burned that light,” Garcia said.

Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard was called to the scene, and he used a device to test the electricity coming from the downed line.

Beard said the company operating the line shut it down, which gave emergency crews access to the driver, who was still inside the vehicle. Griffith was taken out of the truck on a stretcher and flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Wise County EMS, Bridgeport Fire Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the wreck. Traffic was briefly limited to one lane while emergency crews were on scene. The road reopened fully just before 1 p.m.