1 killed in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: New Fairview

A woman died Friday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Thursday night near New Fairview.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 about two miles north of Farm Road 407.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an 18-wheeler oilfield truck was southbound and was in the turning lane near a crossover when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

Wise County EMS and East Wise Fire Department responded to the scene and found the driver of the pickup trapped. Once the victim was cut from the wreckage, she was flown from the scene to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

On Friday, Elliott identified the pickup driver as Bailie C. Jackson-Samford, 25, of Sunset. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website said Jackson-Samford died early Friday afternoon at JPS and listed a Crowley address for her.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, Elliott said.

The wreck completely shut down both lanes of southbound U.S. 81/287 for about one-and-a-half hours before traffic was allowed to pass on the shoulder. It would be about one more hour before the roadway was fully reopened.

The wreck was the third major accident within a two-mile stretch of U.S. 81/287 in as many days. A wreck on Tuesday night around 6:30 happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 just south of Farm Road 407. One man was ejected from a vehicle and was taken by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

That wreck shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 81/287 for about one-and-a-half hours, forcing traffic onto the northbound service road.

Another wreck was reported in almost the same spot Wednesday morning. No serious injuries were reported in that accident.