1 killed in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Bowie

A Bowie woman was killed in an early morning wreck near Alvord Wednesday.

The wreck happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 1596 and U.S. 81/287 near the Exxon truck stop on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a pickup driven by Brayden Brown, 18, of Alvord was eastbound on County Road 1596 and pulled out into the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 to cross over and head north on the highway.

A southbound passenger car driven by Kathryn Joseph, 64, of Bowie struck the side of Brown’s truck. She died at the scene.

Brown and several passengers in his truck were not injured, Haschel said.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Wise County EMS, Alvord Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash.