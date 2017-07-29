1 killed in rollover

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 29, 2017



One juvenile died in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenwood Road Friday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope said that four juveniles were driving back from a fishing trip when a deer ran across the road. The driver swerved to miss the animal and overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll.

Pope said only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and two of the occupants were ejected.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were flown from the site of the wreck by air ambulance. All three surviving occupants were taken to hospitals to treat their injuries.

The juveniles’ identities had not been released as of press time Friday. The accident is still under investigation. More information will be posted when available at wcmessenger.com.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Air Evac Lifeteam 68, Careflite, Greenwood-Slidell and Decatur fire departments responded.