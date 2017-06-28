1 injured in wreck

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Rhome

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Rhome.

The wreck happened around 2:30 on Texas 114 just east of the Rhome city limits.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an 18-wheeler was eastbound on 114 when it prepared to make a right turn into a driveway. The driver of a box truck that was also eastbound traveling behind the 18-wheeler apparently didn’t notice the truck turning in front of him and tried to pass on the right shoulder.

The box truck struck the 18-wheeler and rolled onto its side.

That driver was flown from the scene by Air Evac Lifeteam 68 to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Elliott said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Rhome police and fire, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Wise County EMS also responded to the crash.