By David Talley | Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Decatur, wreck

A Decatur man was seriously injured in a rollover on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 51 around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Kevin Lancaster, 26, became distracted while driving his 2012 Toyota Camry eastbound. Lancaster’s car ran off the south side of the road where it struck an embankment before rolling into a ditch.

Lancaster was taken by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.