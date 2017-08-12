1 injured in wreck

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Boonsvile

One man was injured Friday afternoon when his pickup rolled multiple times during a wreck on Farm Road 920 south of Texas 199.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson said Roddy Pippen, 33, of Byers, told him he passed out while driving and lost control of the vehicle.

Pippen’s pickup rolled and came to rest upright off the east side of the road. Medics initially called for a helicopter ambulance, but Carson said Pippen’s injuries were less severe than first thought. He was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital.

Boonsville/Balsora and Salt Creek fire departments, as well as Wise County EMS, were called to the scene.