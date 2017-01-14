1 arrested following hatchet threat

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Police made one arrest after responding to a report of a man hitting the side of a house with an axe during a disturbance in Bridgeport earlier this week.

Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Harwood Street near Bridgeport Elementary School around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was nearby arrived on the scene first and found two men “pushing each other” in the middle of the street, Stanford said.

During a pat-down, officers found what appeared to be a pipe for smoking methamphetamine on one man, identified as Christopher Devin Odell, 25, of Bridgeport.

Further investigation revealed that the other person involved in the fight was Odell’s father.

Stanford said the two had apparently been arguing for days.

“There was a brief physical struggle, and the son gained access to a hatchet and threatened his dad,” Stanford said. “He hit the side of the house a few times and said he sas going to kill his dad, chop off his hands, according to witnesses.”

Neither man was seriously injured in the confrontation, but Stanford said that might not have been the case if officers hadn’t arrived when they did.

“I think this could have escalated into something much more serious if the deputy hadn’t gotten there when he did and the witnesses hadn’t called the police when they did,” Stanford said.

Odell was arrested for aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $75,500.