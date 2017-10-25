News Briefs for Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Grayson Garrett Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Bridgeport Country Club. The three-man scramble costs $300 per team. Tee time is 4 p.m. with the final nine holes being played after dark. Entry includes a meal after the first nine holes and night golf supplies. There will be live and silent auctions. Wear your Halloween costume to be entered into a drawing for a six-month free membership to the country club. Proceeds benefit the Grayson Gift Memorial Fund. Call 940-393-2556 or 940-577-1080.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications will be available Monday, Oct. 30, at the Bridgeport Public Library. Completed applications should be returned to the library by noon Tuesday, Nov. 7.

DECATUR

CHAMBER AUCTION – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce dinner and auction is 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Decatur Conference Center. This year’s theme is Halloween Under the Big Top. Come dressed in Halloween or circus attire for the costume contest. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Austin Allsup, one of the top eight performers on season 11 of “The Voice” will perform. RSVP by calling 940-627-3107.

RANCH PICNIC – A picnic and concert fundraiser – Picnic at the Ranch – is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Flying V Ranch, 297 CR 1170, in Decatur. There will be food, drinks, live music, football and a silent auction. Proceeds support NBIA/BPAN research on behalf of Erica’s Angelic Efforts, a group supporting Erica Currin.

YOUTH BASKETBALL – Decatur Youth basketball will be participating in the Wise County league this year. The league includes kids entering first through sixth grade. Forms are available at all three elementary campuses and the sixth-grade campus. Deadline to sign up is Oct. 31. Cost is $65, and games will start in December. League contact is David Shetter, dshetter_5@yahoo.com.

KNITTING CIRCLE – The Knit Wits and Crochet Nuts meet 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. Call 940-433-3847.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

NEWARK

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID COURSE – The Newark Public Library will host an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid course provided by certified mental health first aid trainers from the Helen Farabee Center at Wichita Falls 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. The course, breakfast, lunch and materials are provided for free. This course is designed for persons who would like to provide initial help to someone who may be experiencing symptoms of mental illness or are in crisis. The course gives people specific tools designed to help friends, family, colleagues or others in their community. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, call the Newark Public Library Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. by calling 817-489-2224 or email library@newarktexas.com.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise Spirit of Christmas are available at Rhome City Hall, 261 N. School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Applications should be returned by Friday, Nov. 10.

LIBRARY EVENTS – Rhome Public Library has preschool story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Children participate in learning activities, including songs. STEAM meets 4 to 5 p.m. every second Tuesday to conduct various science and technology experiments. Call 817-636-2767.

TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTORS – Eva and Honey return for the fall 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. The dogs provide a stress-free, relaxing environment in which to practice reading. Schedule a time to read to a dog by calling the library, 817-636-2767, or just come on that day. Time segments are 15 minutes.

VETERANS GROUP – The Rhome Veterans Group has planned the following events: 10 a.m. Oct. 28, business meeting; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 coat and blanket drive distribution at Chico City Hall; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, coat and blanket drive distribution at Alvord City Hall; noon Nov. 9, freeze dried food tasting party at Rhome Senior Citizens Building; RSVP requested.

WISE COUNTY

RAISING AWARENESS – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to raise awareness, Wise Hope encourages people to paint the nail on their left ring finger purple. Post pictures on social media with the hashtags #WiseHope and #PutTheNailInit.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made 2 Thrive special needs baseball needs volunteers to help at its games. Register online at made2thrive.org. For information, call volunteer coordinator Claudia Davila, 940-255-4541 or email butterfly8480@gmail.com.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. The topic of discussion will be the organization’s new plans to work within the political system to further the goal of Texas’ independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org.

VACCINE CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having a vaccine clinic 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, a native Alaskan, underinsured, have no insurance or be on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – To donate fabric to North Texas Stockings for Soldiers, call Janice Millican, 940-627-4220, or email rjmillican@ymail.com.

RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to serve on the Local Disaster Action Team to respond to local disasters such as house fires and tornadoes. Call Melvin Castleberry, 940-210-4908.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

FAITH BRIEFS

OBSTACLE COURSE – Wise County Cowboy Church will have arena and trail obstacle courses Saturday, Oct. 28. Sign-ups start at 8 with riding events until noon. Chili will be served for lunch, and there will be a truck or treat at 5 p.m. Email jeanne00_anderson@yahoo.com.

UGANDAN CHOIR – The Ugandan Kids Choir will perform 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport. The choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been dedicated to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. Through child sponsorship, Childcare Worldwide brings hope to children in need by providing them with an education that will set them up for future employment and break the cycle of poverty in their lives. The program in Bridgeport will include traditional African song and dance. Visit childcareworldwide.org/choir

TRUNK OR TREAT – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur is having a trunk or treat 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The church is at 104 S. Miller St.

5TH SUNDAY SINGING – Balsora Baptist Church, 108 CR 3623, near Bridgeport will host a 5th Sunday Singing 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

THANKSGIVING DINNER – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Bridgeport High School, 1 Maroon Drive. Tickets are available at the church office, 608 17th St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 10.

BULLS AND BARRELS – Wise County Cowboy Church has bull riding and a barrel expo every Thursday at 7 p.m. Cost for bull riding is $10 (all the bulls you can ride) with a $30 jackpot. Cost for barrels is $3. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, off U.S. 380.

DIVORCE CARE – The First Baptist Church of Decatur offers Divorce Care 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Childcare is provided. Call 940-627-3235 or email alyssa@firstdecatur.us.