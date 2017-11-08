News Briefs for Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

INDOOR SOCCER – The Bridgeport Class of 2022 is hosting an indoor 5-on-5 soccer tournament Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bridgeport Middle School. Early registration is $75 per team for 6U through adult divisions. Call Eric Macias, 940-399-7314; or visit the Bridgeport Class of 2022 Facebook page.

CARE FALL FEST – The Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE) in Bridgeport will continue its 7th Annual Fall Fest Nov. 11-12. Times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The center will offer a tour, featuring the big cats, lemurs, llamas and coati. Festivities include pumpkins, pi atas and treats for the animals; and games, prizes, refreshments and learning stations for the guests. Admission is a suggested donation of $25. Tickets are available online at carerescuetexas.com. All ages are welcome.

DECATUR

GRIEF WORKSHOP – “Hope through the Holidays,” a workshop for grieving people, is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in The Fireplace Room at Decatur Church of Christ, 2601 S. FM 51. RSVP by Thursday, 940-627-1618 or email britt@wiseccc.org.

SMOKED MEAT – Grace Baptist Church of Decatur will be smoking hams and turkeys for its annual benevolence fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 10. For a smoked turkey or ham, or for a donation, call 940-627-7558. Hams and turkeys are to be picked up at the church parking lot between 6 and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Decatur Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Decatur Public Library. Applications are due back Monday, Nov. 13. Donations may be made at DATCU or First State Bank. The campaign has a fundraising goal of $13,000 by Dec. 1.

DECATUR 4-H – The Decatur 4-H Club meeting that was scheduled for this week will instead be held 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. The club’s regular meeting date is the second Monday of the month.

MEAT SALE – The Knights of Columbus Council 9644 is holding its annual smoked meat sale. Turkeys ($40), briskets ($70) and hams ($45) will be smoked in the parking lot of the Assumption of the Blessed Mary Church in Decatur Saturday, Nov. 18, and can be picked up at the church on the following day. Call 940-389-6735 to order.

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the Santa Cops program now through Tuesday, Nov. 28. Applications can be picked up at the police department or found online at decaturtx.org. Donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the police department through Friday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

KNITTING CIRCLE – The Knit Wits and Crochet Nuts meet 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. Call 940-433-3847.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

GREENWOOD

BRISKET FUNDRAISER – Greenwood Masonic Lodge No. 779 will be selling cooked briskets for the Thanksgiving holiday. Order deadline is Nov. 15. Meat can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Greenwood Pavilion. Cost is $60. To place an order, call 940-255-2782, 817-992-4180 or 940-389-7334.

PARADISE

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – Light a Lantern for a Loved One is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Paradise soccer field. There are large, white and red lanterns available, as well as a limited number of mini lanterns in white or green. Pre-order a lantern by emailing Maggie Loney, maggiloney01@gmail.com. Cost is $9 each. Proceeds benefit the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise Spirit of Christmas are available at Rhome City Hall, 261 N. School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Applications should be returned by Friday, Nov. 10.

LIBRARY EVENTS – Rhome Public Library has preschool story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Children participate in learning activities, including songs. STEAM meets 4 to 5 p.m. every second Tuesday to conduct various science and technology experiments. Call 817-636-2767.

TECH TRUCK – The Perot Tech Truck will be at the Rhome Public Library 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. There will be walk-up activities such as a 3-D printing demonstration, 3-D pen activity and vibrobot build.

TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTORS – Eva and Honey return for the fall 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. The dogs provide a stress-free, relaxing environment in which to practice reading. Schedule a time to read to a dog by calling the library, 817-636-2767, or just come on that day. Time segments are 15 minutes.

VETERANS GROUP – The Rhome Veterans Group is having the following events: noon Thursday, Nov. 9, freeze dried food tasting party at the Rhome Senior Citizens Building, RSVP is requested; Friday, Nov. 10, movie night at the Rhome Public Library, “We Bought a Zoo;” 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day ceremony; and 1 p.m. to dusk, Saturday, Dec. 2, tree lighting install and ceremony at Rhome Veterans Park.

WISE COUNTY

VETERANS PROGRAM – The Wise County Veterans Group have its annual Veterans Day program 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur. Speaker is U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger. There will also be a special tribute to World War II veterans.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Sign-ups for Wise County Little Dribblers are open through the month of November. Practice starts in January with games through spring break. Call Shayler Carlton Shepard, 817-243-4513. Forms are available on the group’s Facebook page or at Decatur elementary schools.

VACCINE CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having a vaccine clinic 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, a native Alaskan, underinsured, have no insurance or be on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – To donate fabric to North Texas Stockings for Soldiers, call Janice Millican, 940-627-4220, or email rjmillican@ymail.com.

RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to serve on the Local Disaster Action Team to respond to local disasters such as house fires and tornadoes. Call Melvin Castleberry, 940-210-4908.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

FAITH BRIEFS

THANKSGIVING DINNER – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Bridgeport High School, 1 Maroon Drive. Tickets are available at the church office, 608 17th St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 10.

COWBOY JACKPOT – Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, on Farm Road 730 south of Decatur, will have an Arena Cowboy Practice Race and Jackpot 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the PGBC arena. Call Buck Cope, 940-399-3456.

CELEBRATORY SERVICE – Cornerstone Baptist Church is having a special service Sunday, Nov. 12, celebrating the congregation’s upcoming move to a new building. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10, both of which will be held at their current location, 701 W. Hale Ave., in Decatur. Their new building is at the corner of Deer Park and Preskitt Road.

CONCERT AND MEAL – Balsora Baptist Church will have a Thanksgiving concert and meal 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Whitehouse Harmony of Decatur will perform.

BULLS AND BARRELS – Wise County Cowboy Church has bull riding and a barrel expo every Thursday at 7 p.m. Cost for bull riding is $10 (all the bulls you can ride) with a $30 jackpot. Cost for barrels is $3. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, off U.S. 380.

DIVORCE CARE – The First Baptist Church of Decatur offers Divorce Care 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Childcare is provided. Call 940-627-3235 or email alyssa@firstdecatur.us.