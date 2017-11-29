News Briefs for Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

LIGHTED PARADE – The Lights on Halsell Christmas Parade is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in downtown Bridgeport. This year’s theme is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

DECATUR

SANTA COPS – The Decatur Police Department is seeking donations for its Santa Cops Christmas gift program. New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the police department through Friday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns, 940-393-0303.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Entry is free, and forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main Street. Call 940-627-3107.

TOUR OF HOMES – The Decatur Woman’s Club Tour of Homes is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Patti’s Hair Parlor, iOffice, from club members or at any tour location. Stops on the 2017 tour include The Granary, owned by Lisa and Gary Caraway at 390 County Road 4411 in Decatur, the home of Mike and Dee Ann Wood at 526 Wildwood in Decatur’s Seven Wires addition and the home of Nia Callan at 145 County Road 2327 in Decatur. Also on the tour are three homes in the Oliver Creek subdivision: Robert and Shannon Smith, 386 Lakeview; Jeff and Tracy Lamar, 430 Lakeview; and Dale and Julie Pierce, 118 Saddleback Road. The Wise County Art Association will have an art show and refreshments at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Proceeds benefit local organizations.

KNITTING CIRCLE – The Knit Wits and Crochet Nuts meet 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. Call 940-433-3847.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

PARADISE

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – Light a Lantern for a Loved One is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Paradise soccer field. There are large, white and red lanterns available, as well as a limited number of mini lanterns in white or green. Pre-order a lantern by emailing Maggie Loney, maggiloney01@gmail.com. Cost is $9 each. Proceeds benefit the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – South Wise Spirit of Christmas angels are available for pick-up at Rhome Pharmacy and Pinacle Bank. Gifts must be returned by Dec. 14. Monetary donations may be made at Wells Fargo.

VETERANS GROUP – The Rhome Veterans Group is having the following events: a tree lighting install and ceremony with refreshments and Christmas caroling at Rhome Veterans Park at 1 p.m. to dusk, Saturday, Dec. 2; caravan to Waco to homeless veterans dinner at Waco VA hospital 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8; movie night at Rhome Public Library 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; auxiliary meeting 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; and Rhome Veterans meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

LIBRARY EVENTS – Rhome Public Library has preschool story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Children participate in learning activities, including songs. STEAM meets 4 to 5 p.m. every second Tuesday to conduct various science and technology experiments. Call 817-636-2767.

WISE COUNTY

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas meets 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group promotes the sovereignty, security, self-sufficiency and eventual independence of Texas. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org.

SEEKING VOLUNTEERS – Solaris Hospice needs volunteers. Those who choose to participate will undergo a background check, drug screening and TB testing. Training is provided. Contact Director of Volunteer Services Caitlyn Littlejohn at clittlejohn@solarisfamily.com or 940-627-1001. solarisfamily.com

BELL RINGERS NEEDED – Volunteers are needed to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign. The kettles will be set up at Walmart in Decatur and Brookshire’s in Bridgeport. Volunteers are asked to sign up for two-hour shifts by going to (Decatur) signupgenius.com/go/5080449a4a 923a6fd0-2017 or (Bridgeport) signupgenius.com/go/5080449a4a 923a6fd0-20171. The campaign runs through Christmas Eve. All money collected stays in Wise County to help those in need. Call the kettle coordinator, 940-626-8691.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope has angels available for the community. This program helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence have a special Christmas. Angels are located at the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur during regular office hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

BROILER ORDERS DUE – Anyone planning to show broilers at the 2018 Wise County Youth Fair must order them by Dec. 8. Cost is $43.50 per 25 birds. Each exhibitor is required to order a minimum of 25 birds. 4-H members should turn in their orders and payment to the Extension Office. Ag students should turn in orders and payment to their ag teachers. Call 940-389-5388.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation is offering a program called Mary’s Gift providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women and men of Wise County. The next date is Dec. 27. Visit WiseHealthFoundation.com to complete your online application, or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply and schedule your appointment today. Call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

LITTLE DRIBBLERS – Sign-ups for Wise County Little Dribblers are open through the month of November. Practice starts in January with games through spring break. Call Shayler Carlton Shepard, 817-243-4513. Forms are available on the group’s Facebook page or at Decatur elementary schools.

RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to serve on the Local Disaster Action Team to respond to local disasters such as house fires and tornadoes. Call Melvin Castleberry, 940-210-4908.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

FAITH BRIEFS

CRAFT FAIR – The First Baptist Church of Cottondale is having a craft fair 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. The church is at 145 County Road 3355 near Paradise.

CHRISTMAS STORY – Wise County Cowboy Church will share the Christmas Story 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15-16. Hear the reason for the season while riding a trail. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

BULLS AND BARRELS – Wise County Cowboy Church has bull riding and a barrel expo every Thursday at 7 p.m. Cost for bull riding is $10 (all the bulls you can ride) with a $30 jackpot. Cost for barrels is $3. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, off U.S. 380.

DIVORCE CARE – The First Baptist Church of Decatur offers Divorce Care 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Childcare is provided. Call 940-627-3235 or email alyssa@firstdecatur.us.