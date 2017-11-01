News Briefs for Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

COLLEGE APPS – Bridgeport High School Counselors will have a Junior/Senior Parent Night 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the high school library. Counselors will discuss the college application process, financial aid and scholarships. Enter the school through the front office entrance.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Bridgeport Public Library. Completed applications should be returned to the library by noon Tuesday, Nov. 7.

DECATUR

DAV YARD SALE – Disabled American Veterans will hold a yard sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at the DAV Hall on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. Donations are now being accepted. Call 940-389-1922.

KNITTING CIRCLE – The Knit Wits and Crochet Nuts meet 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. Call 940-433-3847.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

PARADISE

MUSEUM FUNDRAISER – A group of local actors will perform a one-act play, “Eight Days in Paradise,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the G.C. Rann Auditorium at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The play depicts the eight days Oklahoma oilman Charles Urschel spent in a rural farmhouse owned by the Shannon family near Paradise in 1933. He was bound, blindfolded and chained as he awaited his fate during a kidnapping plot carried out by Machine Gun Kelly, Albert Bates and Kathryn Kelly. Tickets may be purchased at the Heritage museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday, at the Paradise museum 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Saturday, at Hometown Tees on Texas 114 in Paradise and online at paradisehistoricalsociety.org/eight-days-paradise/. Proceeds benefit the Paradise Museum.

SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER – Light a Lantern for a Loved One is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Paradise soccer field. There are large, white and red lanterns available, as well as a limited number of mini lanterns in white or green. Pre-order a lantern by emailing Maggie Loney, maggiloney01@gmail.com. Cost is $9 each. Proceeds benefit the Zackery S. Loney Memorial Scholarship.

RHOME

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Applications for Rhome/South Wise Spirit of Christmas are available at Rhome City Hall, 261 N. School Road. The program provides toys and clothing for economically disadvantaged children. Applications should be returned by Friday, Nov. 10.

LIBRARY EVENTS – Rhome Public Library has preschool story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Children participate in learning activities, including songs. STEAM meets 4 to 5 p.m. every second Tuesday to conduct various science and technology experiments. Call 817-636-2767.

TECH TRUCK – The Perot Tech Truck will be at the Rhome Public Library 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. There will be walk-up activities such as a 3-D printing demonstration, 3-D pen activity and vibrobot build.

TAIL WAGGIN’ TUTORS – Eva and Honey return for the fall 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. The dogs provide a stress-free, relaxing environment in which to practice reading. Schedule a time to read to a dog by calling the library, 817-636-2767, or just come on that day. Time segments are 15 minutes.

VETERANS GROUP – The Rhome Veterans Group has planned the following events: 10 a.m. Oct. 28, business meeting; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 coat and blanket drive distribution at Chico City Hall and Alvord City Hall; noon Nov. 9, freeze dried food tasting party at Rhome Senior Citizens Building; RSVP requested.

WISE COUNTY

FOOD HANDLER’S CLASS – Food service employees and those who operate a cottage food business can attend a two-hour Food Handler’s Class, accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 206 S. State St., in Decatur. This two-hour course is now required for all food service employees to help promote the service of safe food. The certificate is good for two years and is valid anywhere in the state of Texas. Cost is $20 and covers course materials and an official food handler card. Sign up by Monday, Nov. 6, by calling the Extension office, 940-627-3341. Space is limited.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made 2 Thrive special needs baseball needs volunteers to help at its games. Register online at made2thrive.org. For information, call volunteer coordinator Claudia Davila, 940-255-4541 or email butterfly8480@gmail.com.

VACCINE CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having a vaccine clinic 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, a native Alaskan, underinsured, have no insurance or be on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card.

STOCKINGS FOR SOLDIERS – To donate fabric to North Texas Stockings for Soldiers, call Janice Millican, 940-627-4220, or email rjmillican@ymail.com.

RED CROSS VOLUNTEERS – The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to serve on the Local Disaster Action Team to respond to local disasters such as house fires and tornadoes. Call Melvin Castleberry, 940-210-4908.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

FAITH BRIEFS

THANKSGIVING DINNER – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Bridgeport High School, 1 Maroon Drive. Tickets are available at the church office, 608 17th St. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5 to 10.

BULLS AND BARRELS – Wise County Cowboy Church has bull riding and a barrel expo every Thursday at 7 p.m. Cost for bull riding is $10 (all the bulls you can ride) with a $30 jackpot. Cost for barrels is $3. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, off U.S. 380.

DIVORCE CARE – The First Baptist Church of Decatur offers Divorce Care 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Childcare is provided. Call 940-627-3235 or email alyssa@firstdecatur.us.