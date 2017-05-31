News Briefs for Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION – Main Street Revitalization Celebration and ribbon cutting is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to mark the completion of the Halsell Street Revitalization Project. There will be entertainment and refreshments. Call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

DECATUR

STEAMING TUESDAYS – Starting this week the Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library at 940-393-0290.

VOLLEYBALL CAMP – Decatur volleyball is having a camp June 5-8 at the high school. Second through sixth graders will meet 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and seventh through ninth graders will meet noon to 3 p.m. Register at the door or call 940-577-2994 for a form to register in advance.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – East Side Alumni will sponsor a Junteenth parade and block party Saturday, June 17, starting at 11 a.m. with a parade in downtown Decatur, followed by a block party at Louida “Big Mama” Willis Park, 600 N. Arthur Street. For information on the event and how to participate, call Robert Johnson at 940-210-4924 or Mike Bell at 940-255-9721.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

GREENWOOD

BARBECUE DINNER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge barbecue dinner starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the pavilion in Greenwood. Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.

COOKED BRISKETS – Greenwood Masonic Lodge will be cooking briskets to sell. Cost is $60. They will be ready for pickup after noon June 3. To purchase a whole, cooked brisket, order by May 31. Call Terry, 940-255-2782; Bill, 940-389-7334; Tom, 940-393-9815; or Husky, 817-992-4180.

NEWARK

LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Call the library at 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com. or visit newarktexas.com/library.

RHOME

VETERANS GROUP – Rhome Veterans have planned the following activities: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, movie night at the Rhome Public Library; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, auxiliary meeting followed by the veterans business meeting and guest speaker author Jennifer Jasper at the library; leave Rhome at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, to visit the Fort Worth Military Museum.

WISE COUNTY

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St, Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, at 940-626-1384.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

FISHING TOURNEY – Devon Energy will have its 8th Annual Keepin’ It Reel bass fishing tournament and fundraiser Saturday, June 24, at Lake Bridgeport. Registration is 5 a.m. at Wise County Park, and the entry fee is $125 per two-person team. Proceeds benefit United Way. To register, contact Crystal Watkins, 940-394-2315, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com.

INCIDENT TRAINING – Wise Health System is having a critical incident, stress management training June 27-29 at the Bridgeport location. Contact Juli Howdeshell, 940-626-2477, jhowdeshel@wisehealthsystem.com.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

SUMMER KICKOFF – The Perrin Community Improvement and Crime Watch, a 501C non-profit organization, is seeking vendors and car show participants for their summer kickoff event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. For booth information, call 940-229-4243 and to enter the Show and Shine Car Show, call 940-654-9987. Other events include a 5K Run and dance. All proceeds will help build a community park.

FAITH BRIEFS

ALVORD VBS – Mount Zion Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, Galactic Starveyors, is June 4-7 for students who have finished kindergarten through sixth grade. A light dinner will be served 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. VBS is 6 to 8 p.m. The church is at 615 County Road 1280.

PARADISE VBS – The First Baptist Church of Paradise will hold its Vacation Bible School for students in grades kindergarten through sixth from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 4-8. The church is located at 401 Main Street.

CHICO VBS – The First Baptist Church of Chico will offer Vacation Bible School 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 5-7 at 404 S. Weatherford. Registration is at 6 p.m.

TEAM ROPING – The County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series concludes June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org