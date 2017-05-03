News Briefs for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

ALVORD

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION – Alvord Elementary School pre-k and kindergarten registration is May 3 and 4 at the school office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pre-k children must be 4 years old and kindergarteners must be 5 as of Sept. 1. Parents must bring the child’s Social Security card, birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residency in Alvord ISD. Pre-k students must qualify based on low income or language. Children do not have to be brought to registration. Call the office, 940-427-2881.

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

CITYWIDE CLEANUP – Boyd will have a citywide cleanup Saturday, May 13. Dumpsters will be available at 731 E. Rock Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the containers are full. You must bring a city water bill or other proof of city residency. No hazardous materials, paint, batteries or tires are allowed.

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

BRIDGEPORT

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Bridgeport Elementary School’s kindergarten roundup is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through May 5. Students must turn 5 on or before Sept. 1. To register, bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, proof of residence and photo ID of the person enrolling the student. Call 940-683-5955.

SUPPORTING THE ARTS – Kickstart for the Arts, benefiting the Greater Wise Arts Alliance, is 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in downtown Bridgeport at 12th and Halsell Streets. Food will be by Chef Debra Workman with the Mask House, and there will be a street dance featuring Jake Hooker. There will also be an art auction, art display and cash bar. Advance tickets are $275 for a table of eight or $40 per person, $20 for music only. At the door pricing is $50 and $30. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 940-683-2076.

BUTTERFIELD RODEO – The 2017 Karl Klement Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Sunset Retreat and Wedding Arena, 691 Farm Road 920, outside Bridgeport. Tickets are $12. Children age 5 and younger are free. There is a concert featuring Pat Waters following the Saturday night performance, free with your rodeo ticket.

FESTIVAL FUN – The Butterfield Stage Days Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Harwood Park in Bridgeport. There will be food, home decor and craft vendors, bounce houses, bingo, community entertainment and a barbecue cookoff. There will also be a free kid zone and carnival. The carnival is open Thursday and Friday night prior to the festival.

BARBECUE COOKOFF – Butterfield Stage Days Barbecue Cookoff is Saturday, May 13, at Harwood Park in downtown Bridgeport. Cooks’ meeting is 7 p.m. Friday. Entry fee is $125. Categories are pork, spare ribs, chicken, brisket and beans. Register online at bridgeportchamber.org or at the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 812A Halsell Street.

BUTTERFIELD PARADE – The Butterfield Stage Days parade is 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in downtown Bridgpeort. To participate, call 940-683-3404 or 940-683-2076.

CHAPLAIN TRAINING – The Life Long Learning Institute of Bridgeport is hosting a Texas Baptists’ Hands on Ministry (HOM)/Volunteer Chaplaincy training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Volunteer chaplains are trained in all aspects of hospital visitation, end-of-life issues, grief, jail ministry and other topics. Those completing the class receive an approved chaplaincy certificate, 4.2 CEU credits and a wallet-size ID card. All materials are provided. Cost of the class is $150. Scholarships are available. Email georgia.risenhoover@texasbaptists.org. Sign up online at wcmess.com/ministry. Deadline is June 3.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

CHICO

CEMETERY MEETING – The annual meeting of the Lone Star Cemetery Association is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the cemetery on County Road 1361 near Chico.

FAMILY PLACE – Chico Public Library’s Family Place play dates are back – 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday now through May 25. They encourage child-led exploration and discovery through play and social interaction. Each week a local family service professional will be there to answer questions about early literacy, food and nutrition, music and play, child development, speech, hearing and language. Space is limited to 10 children, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

DECATUR

FUNDRAISER – The Coy O’Neal Athletic Scholarship fund is selling pens to raise money for this year’s award. They can be purchased at First State Bank in Decatur.

BAKE SALE – East Side Alumni will hold a bake sale at 9 a.m. until they sell out Saturday, May 6, at the St. John’s Baptist Church parking lot. Call Mike Bell, 940-627-9082.

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC – The Texas Deparment of State Health Services is having an immunization clinic 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, an Alaskan native, underinsured, no insurance or on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card. CHIPS is not accepted. Call 940-665-9315, option 5.

FAST 4’S – Decatur volleyball is wrapping up its second annual Fast 4’s volleyball tournament on May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur High School, and play is 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per player. Call Coach Mayfield, 940-577-2994.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

LAKE BRIDGEPORT

SPRING CLEANING – The city of Lake Bridgeport’s Spring Cleanup is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in front of city hall. A plate lunch and bake sale will be held inside city hall, benefiting the road fund. Call 940-683-2700 or visit cityoflakebridgeport.com.

NEWARK

LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Call the library at 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com. or visit newarktexas.com/library.html.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: breakfast business meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Beacon Cafe; setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

PATH TO THE PLATE – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is hosting a program to promote Texas agriculture and teach participants about the role agriculture plays in providing proper nutrition, preventing food waste and alleviating unsubstantiated fears about the food supply. The program will include a grilling workshop with tips on keeping grilling healthy without sacrificing flavor 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building. Cost is $15. Call the Wise County Extension office, 940-627-3341, to reserve your spot.

ART SHOW – The Wise County Art Association 2017 Youth Art Show is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Decatur Civic Center. Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors.

COOP TOUR – Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the 7th Annual Coop Tour Saturday, May 6. The tour will begin with a presentation on “Raising Chickens 101” at 9 a.m. at the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. The tour will be come and go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 940-627-3341.

SPRING CONCERT – Wise Youth Strings Ensemble’s spring concert is 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Stage, 1009 Halsell St., in Bridgeport. The free concert will feature senior and junior youth ensembles. youthviolins.org

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made 2 Thrive, a nonprofit organization benefiting individuals with special needs, needs volunteers for Wise County Special Needs Baseball. Games are 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings at Renshaw Park in Decatur. Volunteers are needed for the players. Volunteer sign-up tables are on site.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Current dates available are May 24 and June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

SUMMER KICKOFF – The Perrin Community Improvement and Crime Watch, a 501C non-profit organization, is seeking vendors and car show participants for their summer kickoff event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. For booth information, call 940-229-4243 and to enter the Show and Shine Car Show, call 940-654-9987. Other events include a 5K Run and dance. All proceeds will help build a community park.

FAITH BRIEFS

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org