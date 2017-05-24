News Briefs for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

BOYD

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHAPLAIN TRAINING – The Life Long Learning Institute of Bridgeport is hosting a Texas Baptists’ Hands on Ministry (HOM)/Volunteer Chaplaincy training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Volunteer chaplains are trained in all aspects of hospital visitation, end-of-life issues, grief, jail ministry and other topics. Those completing the class receive an approved chaplaincy certificate, 4.2 CEU credits and a wallet-size ID card. All materials are provided. Cost of the class is $150. Scholarships are available. Email georgia.risenhoover@texasbaptists.org. Sign up online at wcmess.com/ministry. Deadline is June 3.

DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION – Main Street Revitalization Celebration and ribbon cutting is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to mark the completion of the Halsell Street Revitalization Project. There will be entertainment and refreshments. Call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

CHICO

MEMORIAL DEDICATION – The Chico Chamber of Commerce is dedicating the Chico Veterans Memorial on the square 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

DECATUR

JUDGES NEEDED – Judges are needed for the 4th Annual Eighter from Decatur BBQ Challenge June 3 at the Wise County Reunion Grounds Pavilion. Visit volunteersignup.org/B9B8X to sign up. Text 940-626-9069 or email pyland.rottner@gmail.com for information.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

GREENWOOD

BARBECUE DINNER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge barbecue dinner starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the pavilion in Greenwood. Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.

COOKED BRISKETS – Greenwood Masonic Lodge will be cooking briskets to sell. Cost is $60. They will be ready for pickup after noon June 3. To purchase a whole, cooked brisket, order by May 31. Call Terry, 940-255-2782; Bill, 940-389-7334; Tom, 940-393-9815; or Husky, 817-992-4180.

NEWARK

LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Call the library, 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com or visit newarktexas.com/library.html.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, at 940-626-1384.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

OUTSIDE WISE

SUMMER KICKOFF – The Perrin Community Improvement and Crime Watch, a 501C non-profit organization, is seeking vendors and car show participants for their summer kickoff event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. For booth information, call 940-229-4243 and to enter the Show and Shine Car Show, call 940-654-9987. Other events include a 5K Run and dance. All proceeds will help build a community park.

FAITH BRIEFS

ALVORD VBS – Mount Zion Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, Galactic Starveyors, is June 4-7 for students who have finished kindergarten through sixth grade. A light dinner will be served 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. VBS is 6 to 8 p.m. The church is at 615 County Road 1280.

PARADISE VBS – The First Baptist Church of Paradise will hold its Vacation Bible School for students in grades kindergarten through sixth from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 4-8. The church is located at 401 Main Street.

CHICO VBS – The First Baptist Church of Chico will offer Vacation Bible School 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 5-7 at 404 S. Weatherford. Registration is at 6 p.m.

TEAM ROPING – The County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series concludes June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org