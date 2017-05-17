News Briefs for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHAPLAIN TRAINING – The Life Long Learning Institute of Bridgeport is hosting a Texas Baptists’ Hands on Ministry (HOM)/Volunteer Chaplaincy training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Volunteer chaplains are trained in all aspects of hospital visitation, end-of-life issues, grief, jail ministry and other topics. Those completing the class receive an approved chaplaincy certificate, 4.2 CEU credits and a wallet-size ID card. All materials are provided. Cost of the class is $150. Scholarships are available. Email georgia.risenhoover@texasbaptists.org. Sign up online at wcmess.com/ministry. Deadline is June 3.

DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION – Main Street Revitalization Celebration and ribbon cutting is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to mark the completion of the Halsell Street Revitalization Project. There will be entertainment and refreshments. Call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

CHICO

FAMILY PLACE – Chico Public Library’s Family Place play dates are back – 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday now through May 25. They encourage child-led exploration and discovery through play and social interaction. Each week a local family service professional will be there to answer questions about early literacy, food and nutrition, music and play, child development, speech, hearing and language. Space is limited to 10 children, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

DECATUR

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

FUNDRAISER – The Coy O’Neal Athletic Scholarship fund is selling pens to raise money for this year’s award. They can be purchased at First State Bank in Decatur.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

GREENWOOD

BARBECUE DINNER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge barbecue dinner starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the pavilion in Greenwood. Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.

COOKED BRISKETS – Greenwood Masonic Lodge will be cooking briskets to sell. Cost is $60. They will be ready for pickup after noon June 3. To purchase a whole, cooked brisket, order by May 31. Call Terry, 940-255-2782; Bill, 940-389-7334; Tom, 940-393-9815; or Husky, 817-992-4180.

NEWARK

LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Call the library at 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com. or visit newarktexas.com/library.html.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

PLANNING SEMINARS – Jones Family Funeral Homes will host Advanced Planning Seminars dealing with a variety of key topics for seniors 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. The seminars will feature attorney Chris Forbis who will discuss wills, estate plans, powers of attorney and living wills; Cecil Bentley from Solaris Hospice who will speak about preserving quality of life for ill individuals and the benefits of hospice care; and Leon Stone, who will talk about funeral plans and how to alleviate financial and emotional burdens in a time of loss. Call 940-626-8221 to reserve your seat and receive a free packet of take-home materials.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St, Suite A, in Decatur.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce third annual golf tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. Cost is $400 for a four-person team. It includes a golf cart, meals, goody bag and drinks. There is a $400 cash prize entry for teams who register no later than May 12. Contact Kayla Prock, 940-399-3291, artgirl7.kp@gmail.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made 2 Thrive, a nonprofit organization benefiting individuals with special needs, needs volunteers for Wise County Special Needs Baseball. Games are 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday mornings at Renshaw Park in Decatur. Volunteers are needed for the players. Volunteer sign-up tables are on site.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for underinsured men and women of Wise County. Current dates available are May 24 and June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

INCIDENT TRAINING – Wise Health System is having a critical incident, stress management training June 27-29 at the Bridgeport location. Contact Juli Howdeshell, 940-626-2477, jhowdeshel@wisehealthsystem.com.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

FUNDRAISER – The Sunset Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser is 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the fire hall. Hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries will be served. There will be live music and a raffle for a Weatherby 12-gauge shotgun and 12-foot utility trailer. Donations are welcome.

SUMMER KICKOFF – The Perrin Community Improvement and Crime Watch, a 501C non-profit organization, is seeking vendors and car show participants for their summer kickoff event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. For booth information, call 940-229-4243 and to enter the Show and Shine Car Show, call 940-654-9987. Other events include a 5K Run and dance. All proceeds will help build a community park.

FAITH BRIEFS

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org

FIRST BAPTIST OF PARADISE VBS – The First Baptist Church of Paradise will hold its Vacation Bible School for students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 4-8. The church is located at 401 Main Street.

MOUNT ZION VBS – The Mount Zion Baptist Church of Alvord Vacation Bible School is 6 to 8 p.m. June 4-7 at the church located at 615 County Road 1280. The classes are for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. A light dinner is served from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m.

FIRST BAPTIST OF CHICO VBS – The First Baptist Church of Chico will offer Vacation Bible School 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 5-7 at 404 S. Weatherford. Registration is at 6 p.m.