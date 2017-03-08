News Briefs for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017

DECATUR

MEET FIRST RESPONDERS – Safety 1st, an event to meet first responders, is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at McDonald’s in Decatur. A fire truck, police car and ambulance will be on site for viewing and photos.

EAST SIDE ALUMNI – The East Side Alumni Association will meet 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the home of Mike Bell. Call 940-627-9082.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

VETERANS EVENTS – The Rhome Veterans Group has several events planned for March. The business meeting is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Community Center. They’re having a bake sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Rhome Seniors Center on School Road. On March 25, they will meet at the community center at 10 a.m. to travel to and tour the Vintage Flying Museum off 38th Street in Fort Worth.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

WISE COUNTY

PASTURE MANAGEMENT – The Wise County Pasture Management Workshop is Thursday, March 9, at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. Registration is 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Topics will include optimizing your pasture fertilizer dollars, pest management, and weed control in pastures. Cost is $15. Call Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to sign up or with questions, 940-627-3341.

MEALS ON WHEELS – The Wise County Committee on Aging, the provider of Meals on Wheels, will have a Skaters from Decatur fundraising event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at Decatur Skate, 1508 N. U.S. 81/287. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at the WCCA office, 300 N. Trinity Suite A, in Decatur. WCCA is also selling raffle tickets for NRS World Weekend in Decatur, which includes a stay at NRS, meals provided by local restaurants and a gift basket. Drawing will be held at Saturday’s fundraiser.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION – Wise Health System’s Bridgeport Auxiliary will award 10, $1,000 scholarships to continuing education students, high school students, employees and children of employees of Wise Health System and individuals with a Wise County address, who are pursuing a medical field of study. Apply online at wisehealthsystem.com/scholarships. Deadline is Monday, April 3. For information, call scholarship chair, Bunny Perry, 940-575-2341.

WHS SCHOLARSHIP – The Wise Health System Hospital Auxiliary is offering Wise County home school seniors planning to attend college the opportunity to apply for one of the seven scholarships presented each year to local graduating seniors. Applicants should have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, plan to choose a major in the medical field and be a Wise County resident. Applications are available now at the hospital’s main entrance information desk.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY – The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson, 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith, 940-389-0949.

HEALTH FAIR – Register now to reserve a space to exhibit at the 10th Annual Wise County Health Fair March 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Exhibitors can download the registration form with all instructions at wisecountyunitedway.org. Registration fees are due March 16.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is holding a free training for volunteer ombudsmen 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays – April 6, 13, 20 and 27 – at the Workforce Center, 125 College Park Dr., in Weatherford. Ombudsmen visit nursing and assisted living facility residents and advocate for their rights, working with staff and family members. Training covers the role of the ombudsman program – advocacy, negotiation and communication skills, residents’ rights and nursing home rules and regulations. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Call Laura at 972-978-1371 or email lwolfe@nctcog.org.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. There will be bingo, live music, food vendors and the opportunity to shop in downtown Decatur. Go to www.glitzygirlstrailerpark.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD, 940-627-3081 to register for information about program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is March 19, April 23, May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. Jake Hooker will perform at the April 23 event. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.