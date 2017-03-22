News Briefs for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Bridgeport Chamber luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Weatherford College Wise County, 5180 U.S. 380. Learn the role of businesses in preventing customer identity theft. RSVP by calling 940-683-2076.

TEA PARTY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is having its third annual Mother-Daughter Tea Party 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26. The theme is “The Candy Shop.” Cost is $15 per mother/daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Call 940-683-3480.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

DECATUR

WISE HOOPS – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club’s 15th Annual Wise Hoops Midnight Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is Friday, March 31, at the Multipurpose Building at McCarroll Middle School. Check-in begins at 4 p.m., and games start at 5. Registration is $110 per youth team and $150 per adult team. Registration closes March 29. Teams who register by Wednesday, March 22, receive a free T-shirt for each player. Register online at djwc.siplay.com.

STREET CLOSURE – The city of Decatur has closed the intersection of West Hale and South Cowan to through traffic for concrete pavement construction through Friday, March 24. Unforeseen conditions may occur requiring closure to last longer than planned. Call the Public Works Department for information at 940-393-0260.

RELAY EVENT – Paint Wise County Purple 5K Run/Walk event is Saturday, March 25, in downtown Decatur. Registration is 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. The walk begins at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit Relay For Life of Wise County. The event will also include cancer survivors painting the street purple and a vendor event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Kathy Hughes at 940-255-2944.

HIGH SCHOOL RODEO – Decatur High School Rodeo Team will have a North Texas High School Rodeo Association rodeo 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Pre-purchase tickets from any team member by email at decaturrodeoteam@gmail.com or call 817-888-2364. Pre-sale tickets are $5. Cost will be $7 at the gate. Follow them on Facebook, facebook.com/rodeodecatur, for rodeo updates.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s glow ball golf tournament is Friday, April 7. The mixer starts at 5:30 p.m., and golf starts at dusk. Cost is $50 per player. To sponsor or enter, call Lisa, 940-627-3107.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team scramble, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Grand Champion wins a $5,000 prize. Cash awards will also be given for Best Sweet Treat, Best Spirited Food Truck, People’s Choice, Most Unique Food and Best BBQ. Signature dish judging is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food truck entry deadline is Friday, April 7. Fee is $250.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

WISE COUNTY

BLOOD DRIVE – United Way of Wise County is having a blood drive 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 25, with Carter BloodCare at the Decatur Civic Center. To schedule an appointment, call Karina Holcombe, 817-751-9558.

FUNDRAISING DINNER – Wise County Christian Counseling’s annual fundraising dinner is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Decatur Civic Center. RSVP by calling 940-627-1618 or emailing britt@wiseccc.org.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

BASEBALL VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Volunteers are needed for Made 2 Thrive Special Needs Baseball. Opening day is April 1 at Kenny Renshaw Park. If interested contact Claudia Davila at 940-255-4541 or butterfly8480@gmail.com. You may also sign up at made2thrive.org.

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION – Wise Health System’s Bridgeport Auxiliary will award 10, $1,000 scholarships to continuing education students, high school students, employees and children of employees of Wise Health System and individuals with a Wise County address, who are pursuing a medical field of study. Apply online at wisehealthsystem.com/scholarships. Deadline is Monday, April 3. For information, call scholarship chair, Bunny Perry, 940-575-2341.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY – The Desk and Derrick Club of Wise County is offering scholarships to Wise County high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from the high school counselors or by contacting Crystal Watkins at Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. The application deadline is Monday, April 3.

WHS SCHOLARSHIP – The Wise Health System Hospital Auxiliary is offering Wise County home school seniors planning to attend college the opportunity to apply for one of the seven scholarships presented each year to local graduating seniors. Applicants should have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, plan to choose a major in the medical field and be a Wise County resident. Applications are available now at the hospital’s main entrance information desk.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is holding a free training for volunteer ombudsmen 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays – April 6, 13, 20 and 27 – at the Workforce Center, 125 College Park Dr., in Weatherford. Ombudsmen visit nursing and assisted living facility residents and advocate for their rights, working with staff and family members. Training covers the role of the ombudsman program – advocacy, negotiation and communication skills, residents’ rights and nursing home rules and regulations. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Call Laura at 972-978-1371 or email lwolfe@nctcog.org.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. There will be bingo, live music, food vendors and the opportunity to shop in downtown Decatur. Go to glitzygirlstrailerpark.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD, 940-627-3081 to register for information about program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is April 23, May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. Jake Hooker will perform at the April 23 event. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

EGG HUNT – The Bay, a community church in Runaway Bay, is having an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. There will be food, prizes and free Easter pictures for ages 18 months to 10 years. Four combination season passes to Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor will be given away.