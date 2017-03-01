News Briefs for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT – The Bridgeport High School Class of 2017 is having a four-on-four volleyball tournament Sunday, March 5, at the Bridgeport Middle School gym, 702 17th Street. Entry fee is $40 per team and $2 for spectators in fifth grade and younger. Divisions include sixth and seventh grades, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; eighth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.; adults, 3 to 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit 2017 Project Graduation.

DECATUR

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Decatur Civic Center. Call Cary Bohn, 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

WISE COUNTY

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION – Wise Health System’s Bridgeport Auxiliary will award 10, $1,000 scholarships to continuing education students, high school students, employees and children of employees of Wise Health System and individuals with a Wise County address, who are pursuing a medical field of study. Apply online at wisehealthsystem.com/scholarships. Deadline is Monday, April 3. For information, call scholarship chair, Bunny Perry, 940-575-2341.

WHS SCHOLARSHIP – The Wise Health System Hospital Auxiliary is offering Wise County home school seniors planning to attend college the opportunity to apply for one of the seven scholarships presented each year to local graduating seniors. Applicants should have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, plan to choose a major in the medical field and be a Wise County resident. Applications are available now at the hospital’s main entrance information desk.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY – The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson, 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith, 940-389-0949.

RELAY MEETING – The Relay For Life team captain meeting has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at the Candlewood Suites in Decatur.

HEALTH FAIR – Register now to reserve a space to exhibit at the 10th Annual Wise County Health Fair March 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Exhibitors can download the registration form with all instructions at wisecountyunitedway.org. Registration fees are due March 16.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is holding a free training for volunteer ombudsmen 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays – April 6, 13, 20 and 27 – at the Workforce Center, 125 College Park Dr., in Weatherford. Ombudsmen visit nursing and assisted living facility residents and advocate for their rights, working with staff and family members. Training covers the role of the ombudsman program – advocacy, negotiation and communication skills, residents’ rights and nursing home rules and regulations. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Call Laura at 972-978-1371 or email lwolfe@nctcog.org.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday, April 8, on the square in Decatur. For booth or sponsorship information, call 940-577-3487, visit glitzygirlstrailerpark.com or email glitzygirlstrailerpark@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD, 940-627-3081 to register for information about program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

TOUCH A TRUCK – The third annual Touch a Truck event is Saturday, March 4, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road, in Denton. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore, touch and climb on all types of vehicles – public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery trucks. Entry is a $2 suggested donation. Contact Anyah Martinez, 940-595-4001 or info@exploriumdenton.org.

FAITH BRIEFS

COMEDY SHOW – There will be a comedy show featuring Paul May 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alvord. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call 940-627-5103. The church is located at 615 CR 1280.

ASH WEDNESDAY – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have Ash Wednesday services Wednesday, March 1. Drive-through ashes and free coffee is 7:30 to 10 a.m. Traditional service with ashes is 6 to 6:30 p.m. The church is at 104 S. Miller.

ASH WEDNESDAY – The Episcopal Church of Wise County will have Ash Wednesday service 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The church is at 905 Church St.