News Briefs for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

DOWNTOWN CELEBRATION – Main Street Revitalization Celebration and ribbon cutting is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, to mark the completion of the Halsell Street Revitalization Project. There will be entertainment and refreshments. Call Bridgeport Main Street, 940-683-3404.

DECATUR

DRIVER’S EDUCATION – Decatur High School’s driver’s education class starts Monday, June 12, at the McCarroll Middle School Multipurpose Building. Participants must be 15 years old by July 1. Class fee is $75, and the driving fee is $225. Payment must be made at the DHS office before the first class. Call 940-393-7200 or email jack.reeves@decaturisd.us.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library at 940-393-0290.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – East Side Alumni will sponsor a Junteenth parade and block party Saturday, June 17, starting at 11 a.m. with a parade in downtown Decatur, followed by a block party at Louida “Big Mama” Willis Park, 600 N. Arthur Street. For information on the event and how to participate, call Robert Johnson at 940-210-4924 or Mike Bell at 940-255-9721.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

NEWARK

LIBRARY HOURS – The Newark Public Library, 207 Hudson St., has new library hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 1 to 5 p.m. Call the library at 817-489-2224, email library@newarktexas.com. or visit newarktexas.com/library.

RHOME

VETERANS GROUP – Rhome Veterans have planned the following activities: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, showing of “Hacksaw Ridge” at the Rhome Public Library, limited seating so RSVP; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, auxiliary meeting followed by the veterans business meeting and guest speaker, local author Jennifer Jasper at the library; 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, caravan to visit the Military Museum of Fort Worth. Call 817-636-2826 or email silkpoodles@hotmail.com.

READING DOG – The Rhome Public Library will have Reading Dog Time 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. This will be the last chance for children to read to Honey or Eva this summer. The Reading Dog will return in the fall.

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library to offer application assistance for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 16.

WISE COUNTY

WIZARD OF OZ BALLET – The Wise Performing Arts Guild and Wise Ballet and Music Academy will present “The Emerald City” ballet 7 p.m. June 10 and 3 p.m. June 11 at the Decatur High School Theater. Purchase tickets at the door or online at tututix.com.

FISHING TOURNEY – Devon Energy will have its 8th Annual Keepin’ It Reel bass fishing tournament and fundraiser Saturday, June 24, at Lake Bridgeport. Registration is 5 a.m. at Wise County Park, and the entry fee is $125 per two-person team. Proceeds benefit United Way. To register, contact Crystal Watkins, 940-394-2315, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com.

INCIDENT TRAINING – Wise Health System is having a critical incident, stress management training June 27-29 at the Bridgeport location. Contact Juli Howdeshell, 940-626-2477, jhowdeshel@wisehealthsystem.com.

BROADBAND SURVEYS – Wise County partnered with Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs in February to have technology company Design Nine conduct a countywide broadband internet infrastructure study. As part of the study, they are asking citizens to fill out surveys about residential and business internet use. You may fill out one or both. The residential survey is online at wcmess.com/residential, and the business survey is at wcmess.com/business.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St, Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, at 940-626-1384.

HOSPITAL SURVEY – Wise Health System is asking citizens to complete a brief survey about telehealth services. To participate, go to wcmess.com/telehealth.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

HARVEST AMERICA – Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church is hosting a nationwide telecast of Harvest America with Greg Laurie Sunday, June 11, at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be live music 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the simulcast starts at 7.

TEAM ROPING – The County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series concludes June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Texas 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.

BIBLE SCHOOL – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport is having Vacation Bible School June 26-29, 5:30 to 8:30 every night. The church is at 608 17th St.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org