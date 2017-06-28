News Briefs for Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHICO

BAKE SALE – Chico Public Library is having a bake sale and family-friendly summer activities 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. There will be games, rock painting, face painting, Lego builds and robots. Activities are free. Proceeds from the bake sale benefit the library. Call 940-644-2330.

COMPUTER CLASSES – Chico Public Library is offering free adult computer classes 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday evenings, July 10-31. Only 12 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

DECATUR

FOOD DRIVE – Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation, 701 W. Bennett Road, in Decatur is having a food drive for Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM). Donations may be dropped off at the admissions desk 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 30.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

WISE COUNTY

PHOTO CONTEST – Chewy’s Hope Dog rescue is having a 4th of July Pet Photo Fundraising Contest. Dress your pet up in a patriotic outfit and submit your photo to makemycontest.com/chewyshopepetphoto/. It’s free to enter, but voting is $1 per vote. All money raised will help care for the dogs in foster care. Contest ends July 2. First, second and third prizes of Amazon gift cards in the amounts of $75, $50 and $25 will be awarded. Visit them on Facebook at Chewy’s Hope Dog Rescue or at chewyshope.com.

DIY WORKSHOPS – Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having DIY Mondays for kids ages 8 to 12. Sessions include water on July 10, refashion on July 17 and recreational leadership Aug. 14. Workshops are 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $20 per session. Call 940-627-3341 to register.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com or buy tickets online at wisecountychamber.com.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

HOSPITAL SURVEY – Wise Health System is asking citizens to complete a brief survey about telehealth services. To participate, go to wcmess.com/telehealth.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

VBS – Grace Baptist Church, 600 S. Trinity St., in Decatur is having Vacation Bible School 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7-10. There will be skits, crafts and snacks. For a ride, call 940-627-7558.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org