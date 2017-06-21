News Briefs for Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHICO

COLOR RUN – Chico Elementary’s PASS Color Run 5K and -mile fun run is Saturday, June 24. Registration is 7:30 a.m., and races begin at 8. Registration for the -mile fun run is $15 before race day and $20 on race day. Registration for the 5K are $25 before race day and $30 on race day. In addition to the registration fee, runners are asked to bring the following items to stock the Dragon food pantry: peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles. Runners who sign up in advance will receive a T-shirt. Register on the PASS-Chico Elementary Facebook page or at silkpoodles@hotmail.com.

DECATUR

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

RHOME

MUSEUM TRIP – Rhome Veterans will caravan to the Military Museum of Fort Worth Saturday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m. Call 817-636-2826 or email silkpoodles@hotmail.com.

WISE COUNTY

PANTRY CLOSED – Wise Area Relief Mission will be closed June 16-23. People who would normally pick up a food box that week may come the following week. Volunteers and community service participants should report June 26. Normal food distribution resumes June 27. Visit warmtx.org.

FISHING TOURNEY – Devon Energy will have its 8th Annual Keepin’ It Reel bass fishing tournament and fundraiser Saturday, June 24, at Lake Bridgeport. Registration is 5 a.m. at Wise County Park, and the entry fee is $125 per two-person team. Proceeds benefit United Way. To register, contact Crystal Watkins, 940-394-2315, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com.

INCIDENT TRAINING – Wise Health System is having a critical incident, stress management training June 27-29 at the Bridgeport location. Contact Juli Howdeshell, 940-626-2477, jhowdeshel@wisehealthsystem.com.

BROADBAND SURVEYS – Wise County partnered with Bridgeport and Decatur EDCs in February to have technology company Design Nine conduct a countywide broadband internet infrastructure study. As part of the study, they are asking citizens to fill out surveys about residential and business internet use. You may fill out one or both. The residential survey is online at wcmess.com/residential, and the business survey is at wcmess.com/business.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St, Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

HOSPITAL SURVEY – Wise Health System is asking citizens to complete a brief survey about telehealth services. To participate, go to wcmess.com/telehealth.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

BIBLE SCHOOL – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport is having Vacation Bible School June 26-29, 5:30 to 8:30 every night. The church is at 608 17th St.

VBS – Grace Baptist Church, 600 S. Trinity St., in Decatur is having Vacation Bible School 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7-10. There will be skits, crafts and snacks. For a ride, call 940-627-7558.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org