News Briefs for Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHICO

COMPUTER CLASSES – Chico Public Library is offering free adult computer classes 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday evenings, July 10-31. Only 12 spots are available, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

CLAY-MATION CLASS – The Chico Public Library will host a stop-motion animation class with the use of clay models. Clay Kids Class (ages 8 to 12) will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Clay Make Class (ages 13 to 18) is 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information or to register, call the library at 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

DECATUR

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

NEWARK

STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library is having story time for children ages 2 to 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July will be “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St., or call 817-489-2224.

NORTHWEST

TECHNOCAMP – Northwest ISD is having TechnoCamp, focused on robotics and technology, July 10-13 and Aug. 7-10. NISD students in first through eighth grades may attend. For information visit, technocamp.nisdtx.org.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – The Rhome Veterans Group has planned the following activities: movie night at the Rhome Public Library, 6:30 p.m. July 7; business meeting at the library, 10 a.m. July 8; trip to the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Buzzard Billy’s for lunch, July 22, meet at 360 W. Second St. in Rhome at 9 a.m. to caravan to Waco; Aug. 26, washer and corn hole tournament at the Rhome Public Library. Call 817-636-2826 or go to rhomeveterans.org.

WISE COUNTY

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, in the boardroom at the Wise Health System West Campus in Decatur. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

DIY WORKSHOPS – Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having DIY Mondays for kids ages 8 to 12. Sessions include water on July 10, refashion on July 17 and recreational leadership Aug. 14. Workshops are 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $20 per session. Call 940-627-3341 to register.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com or buy tickets online at wisecountychamber.com.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

HOSPITAL SURVEY – Wise Health System is asking citizens to complete a brief survey about telehealth services. To participate, go to wcmess.com/telehealth.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.