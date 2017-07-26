News Briefs for Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

ENROLLMENT FAIR – Bridgeport ISD will hold an enrollment fair Thursday, July 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parents of returning students should bring an ID, proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill) and completed enrollment forms. Parents of new and pre-kindergarten students should bring their student’s birth certificate, shot records and Social Security card and their proof of residence and ID.

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHICO

CLAY-MATION CLASS – The Chico Public Library is offering stop-motion animation classes with the use of clay models. Clay Kids Class (ages 8 to 12) is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Clay Make Class (ages 13 to 18) is 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For information or to register, call the library, 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

DECATUR

FOOTBALL CAMP – The Decatur Eagles football camp is July 31 through Aug. 3 at Decatur High School. Second through sixth graders will attend 5:15 to 7:15 p.m., and seventh through ninth graders will attend 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Campers will learn the fundamentals of football, proper mechanics for throwing, catching, route running, tackling and blocking and the basic schemes of the Eagle offense and defense. Cost is $80 for the first camper and $60 for additional family members. Walk-up registrations are welcome. Every camper gets a T-shirt.

GEAR UP – Decatur Church of Christ’s free school supply event, Gear Up, is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the church, Farm Road 51 South and Preskitt Road. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade who are accompanied by an adult will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. There will also be a free meal, haircuts, clothes, books and other services.

VACATION WITH DECATUR PD – The Decatur Police Department is having a summer vacation program for kids. Activities for ages 5 to 6 are Aug. 10. Sessions for kids ages 7 to 8 are Aug. 11. The program runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Participants should bring their bicycle, helmet, swimsuit and beach towel. Activities will include a bicycle rodeo and safety training games, anti-bullying awareness, crime scene activities, a scavenger hunt and snacks. Pick up applications at the police department or online at decaturtx.org. The program is limited to 30 kids per day. Call 940-393-0300.

BIKE RALLY – The Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally is Saturday, Aug. 12, at Decatur Municipal Airport. Registration is at 6 a.m., and the ride starts at 7. Riders can also register online at raceentry.com. Cost is $35 for early registration and $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Raquel’s Wings. Lunch will be provided for riders. Call 214-354-2556.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

NEWARK

STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library is having story time for children ages 2 to 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July is “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St., or call 817-489-2224.

RHOME

SUMMER READING – This is the last week of the summer reading program at Rhome Public Library. Deadline to report reading hours is 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, to receive rewards. The summer reading celebration with a special bubble presentation by Brett Roberts is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. A solar observing session will follow at 3 p.m., presented by City Lights Astronomical Society for students. Participants will learn how to safely view the eclipse in August. The library also has pre-school story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Visit rhomepubliclibrary.org.

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – The Rhome Veterans Group is having a washer and corn hole tournament Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Rhome Public Library. Call 817-636-2826. rhomeveterans.org

WISE COUNTY

ICE CREAM SOCIAL – A multi-chamber mixer for Bridgeport, Decatur, Azle and Weatherford is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Still Waters Retreat, 403 County Road 3672, in Springtown. The event will be an old-fashioned ice cream social. RSVP to dene@stillwatersretreattexas.com or 817-220-2681.

SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

SUPPLY DRIVE – Wise Hope Crisis Center is holding its annual school supply drive for children whose lives have been touched by family violence. School supplies and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Outreach Office, 608 N. Bus. 81/287 in Decatur. Call Janice Watkins, 940-626-4585.

BASEBALL SIGN-UPS – Wise County Special Needs Baseball is accepting registrations for the 2017 fall season, which starts Sept. 30. Register online at made2thrive.com or email m2tbranches@gmail.com. Register by Sept. 2 to avoid a late fee. Call Emily Pivoda, 830-279-8481.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. Speaker is Beverly Ross with Wise Christian Counseling. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com.

CLAY SHOOT – The Wise Health Foundation is holding its annual clay shoot Friday, Aug. 25, at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the shoot starts at 9. Proceeds will help support Wise Health System programs, services and the purchase of new equipment. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to register or sign up to be a sponsor. Call 940-626-1384.

ACCOUNT FOR VICTIMS – A GoFundMe account for the family of Nick Rhodes can be found at wcmess.com/rhodes. Rhodes, 17, was killed July 6 in a car accident on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. There is also a GoFundMe account set up for Richard Ginn, who was seriously injured in the same accident. To donate, go to wcmess.com/ginn.

DIY WORKSHOPS – Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having DIY Mondays for kids ages 8 to 12. The last session is recreational leadership 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14. Cost is $20 per session. Call 940-627-3341 to register.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Wise County Indigent Health Care Program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur. Eligible people must meet the standards set forth by the State Department of Health Care Services and be registered with the Texas Workforce Commission unless exempt. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility. Call 940-627-4203.

HEALTH SURVEY – Wise Health System is conducting a community health needs assessment for Wise County and is seeking participants for a survey to help identify those needs. To take the survey, go to wcmess.com/communityhealth.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

WEST FEST – Bowie’s West Fest is Sept. 1-4, featuring a rodeo, music, food and fun. Events are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. bowiewestfest.com