News Briefs for Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

CHICO

CLAY-MATION CLASS – The Chico Public Library will host a stop-motion animation class with the use of clay models. Clay Kids Class (ages 8 to 12) will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Clay Make Class (ages 13 to 18) is 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. For information or to register, call the library, 940-644-2330 or email chicopublibintern@gmail.com.

DECATUR

VACATION WITH DECATUR PD – The Decatur Police Department is having a summer vacation program for kids. Activities for ages 5-6 are July 13 and Aug. 10. Sessions for kids ages 7-8 are July 14 and Aug. 11. The program runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Participants should bring their bicycle, helmet, swimsuit and beach towel. Activities will include a bicycle rodeo and safety training games, anti-bullying awareness, crime scene activities, a scavenger hunt and snacks. Pick up applications at the police department or online at decaturtx.org. The program is limited to 30 kids per day. Call 940-393-0300.

MOVIE NIGHT – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be shown for free Friday, July 14, at Movie Night on the Square in Decatur. Activities start at dark. Bring lawn chairs. There will be free popcorn, and Kona Ice available for purchase.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur is seeking donations of jewelry (long necklaces) for bingo prizes. Call Kathy, 940-626-2817.

NEWARK

STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library is having story time for children ages 2 to 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July is “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St., or call 817-489-2224.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – The Rhome Veterans Group has planned the following activities: trip to the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and Buzzard Billy’s for lunch, July 22, meet at 360 W. Second St. in Rhome at 8 a.m. to caravan to Waco; Aug. 26, washer and corn hole tournament at the Rhome Public Library. Call 817-636-2826 or go to rhomeveterans.org.

WISE COUNTY

DIY WORKSHOPS – Wise County’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is having DIY Mondays for kids ages 8 to 12. Sessions include refashion on July 17 and recreational leadership Aug. 14. Workshops are 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $20 per session. Call 940-627-3341 to register.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

VBS – Grace Baptist Church, 600 S. Trinity St., in Decatur is having Vacation Bible School 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7-10. There will be skits, crafts and snacks. For a ride, call 940-627-7558.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org