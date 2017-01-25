News Briefs for Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017

CHICO

WATERCOLOR CLASS – Debbie Malone, with the Funky Firefly, is teaching children’s classes on how to paint with watercolors 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Chico Public Library. Participants must register in advance. Call Michelle or Emilie, 940-644-2330.

DECATUR

NEW STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library has new story times. Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will hold its monthly public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. The group will discuss the future of Freedom Texas and its role in securing Texas Independence. Contact Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

POWER CONFERENCE – The Wise Women Power Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center. Keynote speaker is Sarah Zink, “How Can I Become More Powerful?” Ashley Rene Casey and Dr. Alise Cortez will have breakout sessions on managing a hectic lifestyle and calling on other women for support. General admission is $65. A table of eight is $500. Call the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4 to 6 p.m. for girls’ infant through third grade and 7 to 9 p.m. for girls fourth grade and older. To purchase tickets, go to decaturjuniorwomansclub.com. Register by Jan. 30 for early bird pricing.

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

READING DOG – Children may read their favorite story to special dogs, Honey and Eva, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Rhome Public Library.

WISE COUNTY

YOUTH FAIR ENTRIES – Online entries are now open for the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair. The entry link is on the Youth Fair website, wcyouthfair.org. If you have questions, call Youth Fair Board President Tim Fletcher, 940-393-3625, or secretary Liz Hubbard, 940-389-5388. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Late entry dates, with increased entry fees, are Feb. 6-10.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday, April 8, on the square in Decatur. For booth or sponsorship information, call 940-577-3487, visit glitzygirlstrailerpark.com or email glitzygirlstrailerpark@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for information about future program dates.