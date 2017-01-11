News Briefs for Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

DECATUR

NEW STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library will have new story times starting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

DECATUR 4-H – Decatur 4-H Club will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds. Call 940-393-5029.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Decatur Civic Center. To RSVP, call 940-627-3107 or email lisab@decaturtx.com

POWER CONFERENCE – The Wise Women Power Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center. Keynote speaker is Sarah Zink, “How Can I Become More Powerful?” Ashley Rene Casey and Dr. Alise Cortez will have breakout sessions on managing a hectic lifestyle and calling on other women for support. General admission is $65. A table of eight is $500. Call the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107.

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

WISE COUNTY

DUMPSITE CLOSINGS – Wise County dumpsites will be closed on the following dates: Decatur – Jan. 16; Boyd and Cottondale – Jan. 18; Slidell and Chico – Jan. 19.

COFFEE NETWORK – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce will have its first monthly Coffee Network 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. An ambassador meeting will immediately follow, 9 to 10.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. The group will be discussing the future of Freedom Texas and its role in securing Texas’ independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or go to freedomtexas.org.

YOUTH FAIR ENTRIES – Online entries are now open for the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair. The entry link is on the Youth Fair website, wcyouthfair.org. If you have questions, call Youth Fair Board President Tim Fletcher, 940-393-3625, or secretary Liz Hubbard, 940-389-5388. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Late entry dates, with increased entry fees, are Feb. 6-10.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.