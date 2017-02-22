News Briefs for Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

DECATUR

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Booth space and sponsorships are available. Vendor booths range from $50 to $125 depending on location. Call Cary Bohn at 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library has new story times. Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

WISE COUNTY

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. They will discuss how the presidential election affected the group’s goals of securing Texas independence and what needs to be done going forward. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

REALTOR MEETING – The Greater Denton/Wise County Association of REALTORS Wise County membership luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Decatur Civic Center. John S. Baen, UNT professor of real estate, will speak. Cost is $20 per person. RSVP to www.gdwcar.com or call 940-387-8212.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY – The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson at 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith 940-389-0949.

HEALTH FAIR – Register now to reserve a space to exhibit at the 10th Annual Wise County Health Fair March 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Exhibitors can download the registration form with all instructions at wisecountyunitedway.org. Registration fees are due by March 16.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday, April 8, on the square in Decatur. For booth or sponsorship information, call 940-577-3487, visit glitzygirlstrailerpark.com or email glitzygirlstrailerpark@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for information about future program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

TOUCH A TRUCK – The third annual Touch a Truck event is Saturday, March 4, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore, touch and climb on all types of vehicles – public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery trucks. Entry is a $2 suggested donation. For information, contact Anyah Martinez at 940-595-4001 or info@exploriumdenton.org.