News Briefs for Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017

BRIDGEPORT

SOCCER SIGNUPS – Bridgeport Youth Association soccer signups are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bridgeport Public Library. Cost is $65.

DECATUR

EAGLE APPAREL – The Decatur High School Baseball Booster Club is selling Eagle apparel as a fundraiser. Purchase items online at decaturbaseball.itemorder.com. Orders must be submitted by Thursday, Feb. 16.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

POWER CONFERENCE – The Wise Women Power Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Decatur Civic Center. Keynote speaker is Sarah Zink, “How Can I Become More Powerful?” Ashley Rene Casey and Dr. Alise Cortez will have breakout sessions on managing a hectic lifestyle and calling on other women for support. General admission is $65. A table of eight is $500. Call the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Booth space and sponsorships are available. Vendor booths range from $50 to $125 depending on location. Call Cary Bohn at 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library has new story times. Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

VALENTINE’S PARTY – Rhome Public Library’s teen leaders are having a Valentine’s party, “Fall in Love with Books,” for all teens (ages 12 and older) 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be snacks and games.

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE – Representatives of Tarrant Area Food Bank will be at the Rhome Public Library 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, to assist people with SNAP and CHIP applications.

BOOK CLUB – The Rhome Public Library Book Club will have a meet-and-greet 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

WISE COUNTY

CASA 101 – Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Wise and Jack counties will have CASA 101 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the CASA office, 300 E. Pecan St., in Decatur. CASA 101 is an informal, Q&A get-together. Participants will meet current CASA volunteers and learn about the application process. RSVP to reserve a seat and a meal. Contact Recruitment Specialist Kayla Prock at 940-627-7535 or kayla.prock@casawise.org.

ELECTION FILINGS – The deadline to file for the May 6 city council and school board elections is Friday, Feb. 17.

UMPIRING CLINIC – ASA/USA Local Softball Umpiring Training for Decatur, Bridgeport, Chico, Paradise, Alvord and Boyd is 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bridgeport Police Department. Contact Acie Raymond, 940-577-7373 or agrdirt@yahoo.com.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Speaker is Kay Durham Lee, who will make a presentation on DAR schools. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

SPECIAL NEEDS BASEBALL – Wise County Special Needs Baseball and Made 2 Thrive are now accepting registrations for the spring baseball season. Sign up by Saturday, Feb. 18. Games start April 1. Visit made2thrive.org or email epivoda@starcouncil.org.

COFFEE SOCIAL – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly coffee network is 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. They will discuss how the presidential election affected the group’s goals of securing Texas independence and what needs to be done going forward. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

OIL BELT GOLF TOURNEY – The Oil Belt Men’s Golf Association opens its 2017 season March 6. Men 50 and older are invited to join. The initial enrollment fee is $20 and play is handicapped. Members play three to four times per month, rotating play on different area courses. Call Tom Ferguson at 940-389-9879 or A.Z. Smith 940-389-0949.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday, April 8, on the square in Decatur. For booth or sponsorship information, call 940-577-3487, visit glitzygirlstrailerpark.com or email glitzygirlstrailerpark@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for information about future program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

TOUCH A TRUCK – The third annual Touch a Truck event will be March 4 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore, touch and climb on all types of vehicles – public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and deliver trucks. Entry is a $2 suggested donation. For information, contact Anyah Martinez at 940-595-4001 or info@exploriumdenton.org.

FAITH BRIEFS

COMEDY SHOW – There will be a comedy show featuring Paul May 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Alvord. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call 940-627-5103. The church is located at 615 CR 1280.