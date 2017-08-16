News Briefs for Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

DECATUR

ESL CLASS – Registration for returning and new ESL students is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Family Life Center at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There is no class fee. The class starts Wednesday, Sept. 6. There are four levels – Basic Beginner, Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. Call 940-627-3235.

MONEY FOR REPAIRS – The Decatur Lions Club is asking current and past members for donations to repair the club’s building. The club is seeking one-time donations and pledges to be paid monthly over a period not to exceed 24 months. It is also selling brick pavers for $100 each. Checks, pledge forms and brick order forms should be mailed to Decatur Lions Club, P.O. Box 135, Decatur, TX 76234.

DOMINOES ANYONE? – Anybody who plays 42 or would like to learn is invited to the Decatur Senior Citizen Center at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The center is located at 1200 N. Miller St.

GREENWOOD

COOKED BRISKETS – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge is cooking briskets for the Labor Day weekend. Cost is $60 per brisket. It benefits scholarships and charities. To order, call 940-255-2782; 817-992-4180; or 940-389-7334. Deadline is Aug. 30. Briskets will be ready for pickup Saturday, Sept. 2, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Greenwood pavilion.

NEWARK

STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library is having story time for children ages 2 to 11 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St., or call 817-489-2224.

RHOME

WASHER TOURNAMENT – The Rhome Veterans Group is having a washer and corn hole tournament 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the backyard of the Rhome Public Library, 265 W BC Rhome Ave. There will be cash prizes and refreshments for sale. The tournament benefits the library and Rhome Veterans. There is a discount for early entry. Go to rhomeveterans.org. Entries will also be accepted the day of the tournament before 9:30 a.m. Call 817-636-2826 or 817-636-2292.

MUSIC TIME – Rhome Public Library will have preschool story time 11 a.m. the remainder of the Wednesdays in August. Call 817-636-2767.

SOLAR ECLIPSE – On Monday, Aug. 21, patrons are invited to watch the solar eclipse at Rhome Public Library. Free eclipse glasses will be provided by NASA. Call 817-636-2767.

WISE COUNTY

SUPPLY DRIVE – Wise Hope Crisis Center is holding its annual school supply drive for children whose lives have been touched by family violence. School supplies and monetary donations may be dropped off at the Outreach Office, 608 N. Bus. 81/287 in Decatur. Call Janice Watkins, 940-626-4585.

BASEBALL SIGN-UPS – Wise County Special Needs Baseball is accepting registrations for the 2017 fall season, which starts Sept. 30. Register online at made2thrive.com or email m2tbranches@gmail.com. Register by Sept. 2 to avoid a late fee. Call Emily Pivoda, 830-279-8481.

CLAY SHOOT – The Wise Health Foundation is holding its annual clay shoot Friday, Aug. 25, at the Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the shoot starts at 9. Proceeds will help support Wise Health System programs, services and the purchase of new equipment. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to register or sign up to be a sponsor. Call 940-626-1384.

CAREGIVER SEMINAR – The Alzheimer’s Association 2017 Summer Caregiver Seminar is 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Decatur Civic Center. The topic is “Tips and Tools for Successful Dementia Care” with Heather McKay. Call 1-800-272-3900. alz.org/northcentraltexas

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Devon Energy is having a golf tournament to benefit United Way Friday, Sept. 8, at Canyon West in Weatherford. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the four-man scramble begins with a shotgun start at 8. Register by Sept. 1 by contacting Jackie Yard, 940-394-2202, Jackie.Yard@dvn.com; or Crystal Watkins, 940-577-6585, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com. Hole sponsorships are available.

HEAD START – The Head Start programs in Wise County are now enrolling. To enroll for the Decatur/Bridgeport program, call 940-626-4787. To enroll in the Boyd program, call 940-433-2327, ext. 530. Head Start is an early education program for income eligible families.

HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Wise County Indigent Health Care Program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur. Eligible people must meet the standards set forth by the State Department of Health Care Services and be registered with the Texas Workforce Commission unless exempt. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility. Call 940-627-4203.

HEALTH SURVEY – Wise Health System is conducting a community health needs assessment for Wise County and is seeking participants for a survey to help identify those needs. To take the survey, go to wcmess.com/communityhealth.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Wise County Committee on Aging is seeking volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors in Wise County. A valid driver’s license is required, and a background check will be performed. Call 940-627-5329 or stop by 300 N. Trinity St., Suite A, in Decatur.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Currently scheduled dates are Aug. 23 and Sept. 27. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

WEST FEST – Bowie’s West Fest is Sept. 1-4, featuring a rodeo, music, food and fun. Events are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. bowiewestfest.com

FAITH BRIEFS

RIDING AND BARRELS – Wise County Cowboy Church has bull riding every Thursday at 7 p.m. Jackpot is $30. There is also a barrel expo every Thursday at 7. Cost is $3. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

BIKE DRAWING – Full Armor Biker Church is having a Biker Bash drawing for a 2016 Harley Davidson Street Glide. Call Doc Dennis, 940-389-8871. fullarmorfellowship.org