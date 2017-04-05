News Briefs for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

BENEFIT TOURNEY – A 3-on-3 basketball tournament benefiting Garrett Ragsdale is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Boyd High School gym. Cost is $125 per team, five-player maximum. The deadline to register is April 5. Garrett, a 2014 BHS graduate, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Money raised will go toward his medical expenses. Volunteers are also needed to referee, work the concession stand, take money at the gate and donate items for a bake sale. To participate as a player or volunteer, call Alissa Gordon, 940-273-1540.

BRIDGEPORT

CLAY SHOOT – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce’s 10th annual Barnett Shale Clay Shoot is Friday, April 7, at Endeavor Park, 278 George Mitchell Parkway, in Bridgeport. Registration is 7:30 a.m., and there are two flights – 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. All men and co-ed teams are $400 for a five-man team or $125 per person. All women teams are $400. Register online at bridgeportchamber.org.

SCHOLARSHIP MONEY – Seniors from any Wise County school may apply for the Bridgeport Garden Club scholarship. Deadline is Wednesday, April 19. Local high school counselors have application information. If you have further questions, message the garden club on its Facebook page.

DECATUR

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s glow ball golf tournament is Friday, April 7. The mixer starts at 5:30 p.m., and golf starts at dusk. Cost is $50 per player. To sponsor or enter, call Lisa, 940-627-3107.

GOLF TOURNEY – The Decatur High School Golf Booster Club Tournament is Saturday, April 8, at Bridgeport Country Club. Cost is $300 for a three-person team scramble, which includes a meal. Registration is 8:30 a.m., and tee time is 10. All proceeds benefit DHS boys and girls golf teams. To register a team or sponsor the tournament, email dhsgolf2014@gmail.com or call 940-393-9581.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Electric Co-op is having a Carter blood drive 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at co-op headquarters, 1900 North Trinity in Decatur. Email Bill Hood, bhood@wiseec.com.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Grand champion wins a $5,000 prize. Cash awards will also be given for Best Sweet Treat, Best Spirited Food Truck, People’s Choice, Most Unique Food and Best BBQ. Signature dish judging is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food truck entry deadline is Friday, April 7. Fee is $250.

WISE COUNTY

DONATIONS NEEDED – Silent auction items are needed for the Cancer Survivor Dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Auction proceeds benefit Relay for Life, which will be held April 28 at the McCarroll Middle School track in Decatur. For information or to make a donation, call Earlene Niblett, 940-393-9524.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is holding a free training for volunteer ombudsmen 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays – April 6, 13, 20 and 27 – at the Workforce Center, 125 College Park Dr., in Weatherford. Ombudsmen visit nursing and assisted living facility residents and advocate for their rights, working with staff and family members. Training covers the role of the ombudsman program – advocacy, negotiation and communication skills, residents’ rights and nursing home rules and regulations. Volunteers must be 18 years old. Call Laura, 972-978-1371 or email lwolfe@nctcog.org.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is scheduled for Saturday, April 8. There will be bingo, live music, food vendors and the opportunity to shop in downtown Decatur. Go to glitzygirlstrailerpark.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

BIBLE STUDY – An informational meeting for the Wise County Women’s Community Bible Study is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the north room at the Decatur Senior Center, 1200 N. Miller St. It’s open to women of all denominations and backgrounds, and children are welcomed. Contact Kimberley Newton, 214-789-5317 or newtonoaks@outlook.com.

DAZZLE ME PINK – The 8th Annual Dazzle Me Pink Fashion Show and luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Decatur Civic Center. Proceeds benefit Wise Health System’s Women’s Services and Mary’s Gift, offering free mammograms to underserved and uninsured women and men of Wise County. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to reserve a seat or table, purchase a raffle ticket or make an online donation. Call Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

FAITH BRIEFS

EASTER CELEBRATION – River of Life Cowboy Church, 2337 U.S. 380, in Bridgeport will have an Easter egg hunt and events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8. There will also be pony and horse rides, a roping dummy, corn hole and a bounce house. The church will have a sunrise breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16, with church service at 10.

EASTER EVENTS – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport has several events scheduled for the week of Easter. There will be a joint Maundy Thursday service with the First Presbyterian Church 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at 1307 Newby. There will be a first responders appreciation breakfast 8 a.m. Friday, April 14. The church will join FUMC Chico for an Easter sunrise service, starting at 7 a.m., at the Bridgeport Camp and Conference Center. There will be an Easter Eggstravaganza at 9:30 a.m. with crafts, games and food, and traditional worship is at 10:30 a.m.

EASTER WORSHIP – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have holy week noontime services April 10-14. Maundy Thursday service is 6 p.m., and Good Friday service is 6 p.m. Easter Sunday service is 8:30 and 10:50 a.m.

HOLY WEEK – The Episcopal Church of Wise County Holy Week services include 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 13), 6 p.m. Good Friday (April 14) and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 16). The church is at 905 S. Church St.

EASTER SERVICES – Wise County Cowboy Church is having Good Friday service 7 p.m. April 14. Easter Sunday service is 10:30 a.m. April 16. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

EGG HUNT – The Bay, a community church in Runaway Bay, is having an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. There will be food, prizes and free Easter pictures for ages 18 months to 10 years. Four combination season passes to Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor will be given away.

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is April 23, May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. Jake Hooker will perform at the April 23 event. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.