News Briefs for Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

CITY-WIDE CLEANUP – Boyd will have a citywide cleanup Saturday, May 13. Dumpsters will be available at 731 E. Rock Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until the containers are full. You must bring a city water bill or other proof of city residency. No hazardous materials, paint, batteries or tires are allowed.

BRIDGEPORT

KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP – Bridgeport Elementary School’s kindergarten roundup is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1-5. Students must turn 5 on or before Sept. 1. To register, bring the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, shot record, proof residence and photo ID of the person enrolling the student. Call 940-683-5955.

SCHOLARSHIPS – The Bridgeport Women’s Club will be awarding scholarships this year. 2017 BHS seniors will be eligible by turning in the local scholarship at the school, and female, non-traditional students living or working in Bridgeport (those wanting to continue education by attending college, trade school or by gaining professional certifications) can pick up an application at the Bridgeport Public Library. Applications are due at the library by May 27. Call Pam Lanfear, 940-393-5987.

CHAPLAIN TRAINING – The Life Long Learning Institute of Bridgeport is hosting a Texas Baptists’ Hands on Ministry (HOM)/Volunteer Chaplaincy training 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Volunteer chaplains are trained in all aspects of hospital visitation, end-of-life issues, grief, jail ministry and other topics. Those completing the class receive an approved chaplaincy certificate, 4.2 CEU credits and a wallet-size ID card. All materials are provided. Cost of the class is $150. Scholarships are available. Email georgia.risenhoover@texasbaptists.org. Sign up online at wcmess.com/ministry. Deadline is June 3.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

CHICO

FAMILY PLACE – Chico Public Library’s Family Place play dates are back – 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday, April 27 through May 25. They encourage child-led exploration and discovery through play and social interaction. Each week a local family service professional will be there to answer questions about early literacy, food and nutrition, music and play, child development, speech, hearing and language. Space is limited to 10 children, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

DECATUR

FUNDRAISER – The Coy O’Neal Athletic Scholarship fund is selling pens to raise money for this year’s award. They can be purchased at First State Bank in Decatur.

FAST 4’S – Decatur volleyball is having its second annual Fast 4’s volleyball tournament on the following Tuesdays: May 2 and May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur High School, and the play is 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per player. Call Coach Mayfield, 940-577-2994.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

SPRING CLEANING – The city of Lake Bridgeport’s Spring Clean Up is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in front of city hall. A plate lunch and bake sale will be held inside city hall, benefiting the road fund. Call 940-683-2700 or visit cityoflakebridgeport.com.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: breakfast business meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Beacon Cafe; setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

PATH TO THE PLATE – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is hosting a program to promote Texas agriculture and teach participants about the role agriculture plays in providing proper nutrition, preventing food waste and alleviating unsubstantiated fears about the food supply. The program will include a grilling workshop with tips on keeping grilling healthy without sacrificing flavor 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 and May 4 at the Wise County Fairgrounds, Women’s Building. Cost is $15 per night or $25 for both nights. Call the Wise County Extension office, 940-627-3341, to reserve your spot.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is offering certification training for private pesticide applicator 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 2, at the Extension office, 206 S. State Street, in Decatur. Cost is $60. The purpose of the training is to obtain a private applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will enable the applicator to purchase and apply state limited use and federally restricted chemicals on his land or land he has control of for the purpose of production of agricultural commodities. To sign up, call 940-627-3341.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Decatur Civic Center. Speaker is Ginger Johnson, bilingual community advocate for Wise Hope Crisis Center. RSVP via email to info@wisecountychamber.org.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Current dates available are May 24 and June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

FUNDRAISER – Salt Creek Volunteer Fire Department is having its first fundraiser and raffle 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 567 Salt Creek Road, in Springtown. There will be a silent auction, bounce house, medical helicopter landing, music, barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs. Cost for the meal is a donation. The department is seeking donations of new or lightly used items for the silent auction. Call 940-393-9203. There will be a raffle for a Coleman UTV. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased at the Salt Creek Store, Cottondale Store, Raymonds BBQ in Bridgeport or Elliot’s Electric in Bridgeport.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome. Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

OUTSIDE WISE

SUMMER KICKOFF – The Perrin Community Improvement and Crime Watch, a 501C non-profit organization, is seeking vendors and car show participants for their summer kickoff event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. For booth information, call 940-229-4243 and to enter the Show and Shine Car Show, call 940-654-9987. Other events include a 5K Run and dance. All proceeds will help build a community park.

FAITH BRIEFS

FISH FRY – Wise County Cowboy Church will have a fish fry benefiting the chuck wagon team 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. There will be an auction, bounce house and roping dummies. The arena will also be open. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586, or JJ, 817-614-3205.