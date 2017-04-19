News Briefs for Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

BENEFIT TOURNEY – A 3-on-3 basketball tournament benefiting Garrett Ragsdale is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Boyd High School gym. Cost is $125 per team, five-player maximum. Garrett, a 2014 BHS graduate, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Money raised will go toward his medical expenses. Volunteers are also needed to referee, work the concession stand, take money at the gate and donate items for a bake sale. To participate as a player or volunteer, call Alissa Gordon, 940-273-1540.

BRIDGEPORT

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

CHICO

FAMILY PLACE – Chico Public Library’s Family Place play dates are back – 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday, April 27 through May 25. They encourage child-led exploration and discovery through play and social interaction. Each week a local family service professional will be there to answer questions about early literacy, food and nutrition, music and play, child development, speech, hearing and language. Space is limited to 10 children, and registration is required. Call 940-644-2330.

DECATUR

FUNDRAISER – The Coy O’Neal Athletic Scholarship fund is selling pens to raise money for this year’s award. They can be purchased at First State Bank in Decatur.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Electric Co-op is having a Carter blood drive 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at co-op headquarters, 1900 North Trinity in Decatur. Email Bill Hood, bhood@wiseec.com.

FAST 4’S – Decatur volleyball is having its second annual Fast 4’s volleyball tournament on the following Tuesdays: April 25, May 2 and May 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur High School, and play is 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per player. Call Coach Mayfield, 940-577-2994.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: outing to Turner Falls to zip line Saturday, April 22, (leave at 9 a.m. from 360 W. Second St.); breakfast business meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Beacon Cafe; setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

FUNDRAISER – Salt Creek Volunteer Fire Department is having its first fundraiser and raffle 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 567 Salt Creek Road, in Springtown. There will be a silent auction, bounce house, medical helicopter landing, music, barbecue, hamburgers and hot dogs. Cost for the meal is a donation. The department is seeking donations of new or lightly used items for the silent auction. Call 940-393-9203. There will be a raffle for a Coleman UTV. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased at the Salt Creek Store, Cottondale Store, Raymonds BBQ in Bridgeport, Elliot’s Electric in Bridgeport or at Brookshire’s in Bridgeport on Sunday, April 23.

CAMP SIGNUP – Sonflower Camp for Kids with Disabilities is June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. Kids and adult campers are welcome! Campers and volunteers should sign up at sonflowercamp.com.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is offering certification training for private pesticide applicator 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 2, at the Extension office, 206 S. State Street, in Decatur. Cost is $60. The purpose of the training is to obtain a private applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will enable the applicator to purchase and apply state limited use and federally restricted chemicals on his land or land he has control of for the purpose of production of agricultural commodities. To sign up, call 940-627-3341.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is April 23, May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. Jake Hooker will perform at the April 23 event. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.