News Briefs for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

ALVORD

GT SCREENINGS – Alvord Elementary School gifted and talented screening for first through fifth grades will be conducted in May. Parents/guardians and teachers may nominate students. Nomination forms are in the AES office front foyer, and they must be returned by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. No student will be screened without a nomination form.

BOONSVILLE

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The Boonsville/Balsora Volunteer Fire Department needs volunteers. Those interested should attend the monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Boonsville Fire Hall.

BOYD

BENEFIT TOURNEY – A 3-on-3 basketball tournament benefiting Garrett Ragsdale is 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Boyd High School gym. Cost is $125 per team, five-player maximum. Garrett, a 2014 BHS graduate, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Money raised will go toward his medical expenses. Volunteers are also needed to referee, work the concession stand, take money at the gate and donate items for a bake sale. To participate as a player or volunteer, call Alissa Gordon, 940-273-1540.

BRIDGEPORT

SCHOLARSHIP MONEY – Seniors from any Wise County school may apply for the Bridgeport Garden Club scholarship. Deadline is Wednesday, April 19. Local high school counselors have application information. If you have further questions, message the garden club on its Facebook page.

LOYALTY CARD – The Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is selling prepaid loyalty luncheon cards. Price is $73. If purchased by the end of 2017, you get one free luncheon. Email Shelby Carpenter at shelbycarpenter@bridgeportchamber.org.

DECATUR

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Electric Co-op is having a Carter blood drive 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at co-op headquarters, 1900 North Trinity in Decatur. Email Bill Hood, bhood@wiseec.com.

TAX HELP – Area residents with moderate and low incomes can get free help to prepare and file their taxes. Volunteers with AARP Tax Aide will be at the Decatur Public Library 3 to 6 p.m. every Monday through April 17. Make an appointment by calling 940-393-0290 or drop by the library. Visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

FOOD TRUCK CHALLENGE – The Eighter from Decatur Food Truck Challenge is 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on the Decatur square. Grand champion wins a $5,000 prize. Cash awards will also be given for Best Sweet Treat, Best Spirited Food Truck, People’s Choice, Most Unique Food and Best BBQ. Signature dish judging is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards are at 4:30, and trucks will serve their full menus 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food truck entry deadline is Friday, April 7. Fee is $250.

STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library’s Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

RHOME

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK – Rhome Public Library is celebrating National Library Week with several events. Fines will be forgiven for late books and DVDs turned in by Friday, April 14. There will be a “learn about your library” scavenger hunt for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and a contest to guess the number of books in the library. The movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” will be shown 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Call 817-636-2767.

VETERANS ACTIVITIES – Rhome Veterans have several upcoming events. They include: yard sale 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at 360 W. Second St., in Rhome; outing to Turner Falls to zip line Saturday, April 22, (leave at 9 a.m. from 360 W. Second St.); breakfast business meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Beacon Cafe; setting flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Friday, May 26; Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rhome Veterans Park; and picking up flags at Boyd Cemetery 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

WISE COUNTY

BIBLE STUDY – An informational meeting for the Wise County Women’s Community Bible Study is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the north room at the Decatur Senior Center, 1200 N. Miller St. It’s open to women of all denominations and backgrounds, and children are welcomed. Contact Kimberley Newton, 214-789-5317 or newtonoaks@outlook.com.

SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE – Graduating high school seniors who plan to major in agriculture at a Texas college or university are eligible for the Jim Frank Hornback Scholarship sponsored by the Hornback Family and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Leadership Advisory Board. Interested students should call the Extension office at 940-627-3341. Required materials are due in the Extension office by Monday, April 17. The scholarship application is available at wise.agrilife.org/.

DAZZLE ME PINK – The 8th Annual Dazzle Me Pink Fashion Show and luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Decatur Civic Center. Proceeds benefit Wise Health System’s Women’s Services and Mary’s Gift, offering free mammograms to underserved and uninsured women and men of Wise County. Visit wisehealthfoundation.com to reserve a seat or table, purchase a raffle ticket or make an online donation. Call Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

PESTICIDE APPLICATORS – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Wise County is offering certification training for private pesticide applicator 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 2, at the Extension office, 206 S. State Street, in Decatur. Cost is $60. The purpose of the training is to obtain a private applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. This license will enable the applicator to purchase and apply state limited use and federally restricted chemicals on his land or land he has control of for the purpose of production of agricultural commodities. To sign up, call 940-627-3341.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD, 940-627-3081 to register for information about program dates.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

FAITH BRIEFS

BAKE SALE – Wise County Cowboy Church is having a bake sale fundraiser for youth camp Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14, at Patti’s Hair Parlor, 103 S. Washburn, in Decatur.

EASTER CELEBRATION – River of Life Cowboy Church, 2337 U.S. 380, in Bridgeport will have a sunrise breakfast 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16, with church service at 10.

EASTER EVENTS – The First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport has several events scheduled for the week of Easter. There will be a joint Maundy Thursday service with the First Presbyterian Church 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at 1307 Newby. There will be a first responders appreciation breakfast 8 a.m. Friday, April 14. The church will join FUMC Chico for an Easter sunrise service, starting at 7 a.m., at the Bridgeport Camp and Conference Center. There will be an Easter Eggstravaganza at 9:30 a.m. with crafts, games and food, and traditional worship is at 10:30 a.m.

EASTER WORSHIP – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have holy week noontime services every day this week. Maundy Thursday service is 6 p.m., and Good Friday service is 6 p.m. Easter Sunday service is 8:30 and 10:50 a.m.

HOLY WEEK – The Episcopal Church of Wise County Holy Week services include 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 13), 6 p.m. Good Friday (April 14) and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday (April 16). The church is at 905 S. Church St.

EASTER SERVICES – Wise County Cowboy Church is having Good Friday service 7 p.m. April 14. Easter Sunday service is 10:30 a.m. April 16. The church is at 2070 Old Denton Road, just outside Decatur.

EGG HUNT – The Bay, a community church in Runaway Bay, is having an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. There will be food, prizes and free Easter pictures for ages 18 months to 10 years. Four combination season passes to Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor will be given away.

TEAM ROPING – County Line Cowboy Church spring team roping buckle series is April 23, May 21 and June 18. Books open at 12:30 p.m., and the roping begins at 1:30. Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Free barbecue will be served before the roping. Jake Hooker will perform at the April 23 event. The church is at 890 U.S. 81/287, between Spur 511 and Farm Road 101, in Sunset. Call Randy, 713-898-3586; or JJ, 817-614-3205.