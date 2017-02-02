News Briefs for Saturday, January 28, 2017

Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

DECATUR

NEW STORY TIMES – Decatur Public Library has new story times. Little Learners is 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday. It focuses on age-appropriate (3 to 5) behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Story Time is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. It’s an early literacy class combining a short, structured story time with interactive play, music and movement. Call 940-393-0290 or visit decaturpubliclibrary.com.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4 to 6 p.m. for girls’ infant through third grade and 7 to 9 p.m. for girls fourth grade and older. To purchase tickets, go to decaturjuniorwomansclub.com.

STOCK SHOW – Tickets for Decatur Night at the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo are now available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce office. Decatur Night is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 each. Call the chamber office, 940-627-3107.

POWER CONFERENCE – The Wise Women Power Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Decatur Civic Center. Keynote speaker is Sarah Zink, “How Can I Become More Powerful?” Ashley Rene Casey and Dr. Alise Cortez will have breakout sessions on managing a hectic lifestyle and calling on other women for support. General admission is $65. A table of eight is $500. Call the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Booth space and sponsorships are available. Vendor booths range from $50 to $125 depending on location. Call Cary Bohn at 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

RHOME

LIBRARY PROGRAMS – Rhome Public Library has story time 11 a.m. every Wednesday for ages 3 to 5 and 11 a.m. Thursdays for babies and toddlers. The STEAM program meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Go to rhomepubliclibrary.org.

WISE COUNTY

YOUTH FAIR ENTRIES – Online entries are now open for the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair. The entry link is on the Youth Fair website, wcyouthfair.org. If you have questions, call Youth Fair Board President Tim Fletcher, 940-393-3625, or secretary Liz Hubbard, 940-389-5388. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Late entry dates, with increased entry fees, are Feb. 6-10.

CHAMBER LUNCH – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce luncheon is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. There is no speaker. It’s a networking event. RSVP to info@wisecountychamber.com.

4-H COUNTY COUNCIL – The Wise County 4-H Council will meet 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Extension Office in Decatur. All club presidents and delegates should attend to represent their clubs. The meeting is open to all Wise County 4-H members.

COFFEE SOCIAL – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly coffee network is 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St.

CRAFT FAIR – The Area Business Woman’s Network is having a craft fair to raise money for its scholarship fund. The Greater Wise Festival of Arts, Crafts and Creations is Saturday, April 1, at Weatherford College Wise County. Booth space is available. For a registration form, contact Gaby Scherer, 817-528-0276, gaby123@msn.com; or Chairman Debbie Bounds, 817-899-8529, dbounds@hospiceplus.net.

GLITZY GIRLS – The fourth annual Glitzy Girl event, a vintage travel trailer show and shopping extravaganza, is Saturday, April 8, on the square in Decatur. For booth or sponsorship information, call 940-577-3487, visit glitzygirlstrailerpark.com or email glitzygirlstrailerpark@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit local charities.

SEEKING SINGERS – The Wise County Chorus is seeking singers to join them on Sundays at 3:45 p.m. in the Paradise First Baptist Church Worship Center, 405 Main St. The choir is open to seventh graders through adults. The group is under the direction of Steve Horton, who has led choirs throughout Tarrant and surrounding counties, and is accompanied by Mike Niblett, an accomplished accompanist, performer and teacher. The group will learn a variety of music styles and perform throughout Wise and surrounding counties.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for information about future program dates.