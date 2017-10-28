Mason Timothy Del Castillo and Madison Hays Phariss

Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Madison Hays Phariss, daughter of Wade and Robin Phariss, will marry Mason Timothy Del Castillo, son of Karen Del Castillo, all from Decatur, on Nov. 10, 2017, at The Orchard in Azle.

Pastor Douglas Acklie of Flatbush Baptist Church will perform the ceremony.

The bride-elect graduated from Decatur High School in 2014 and attends Texas Woman’s University, studying education EC-6 with ESL certification.

The prospective groom also graduated from DHS in 2014. He attended Weatherford College and is a firefighter for the Dallas Fire Department.

The couple plans to live in Decatur.