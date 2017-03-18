Published Saturday, March 18, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Marvin and Cathy Oates of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Marvin Oates married Cathy Wren March 16, 1956, at Old Methodist Church in Alvord.

The couple have three children: Mark Oates of Decatur; the late Lisa Oates; and Scott Oates of Flower Mound. Their grandchildren are Corbin Oates of Decatur and Sydney and Peyton Oates of Flower Mound.

Marvin is a semi-retired farmer and rancher, and Cathy is a homemaker.

Marvin is a lifetime member of the American Association of Sheriff Posses and Riding Clubs, also serving as the Region III president, and he’s a member of the Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church.

Cathy is a member of a poetry club and Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church.

The couple’s family will host an anniversary celebration 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Pleasant Grove Cowboy Church in Decatur.